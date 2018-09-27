Calyxt : Signs Agreement with American Natural Processors to Crush and Process its High-Oleic Soybeans

Calyxt,
Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and
agriculture-focused Company, announced today an agreement with American
Natural Processors (ANP), a leading provider of innovative non-GMO and
organic processing of oils, flours and meals, to crush Calyxt’s
high-oleic soybean variety, and produce the Company’s high oleic soybean
oil, its first product expected to hit the market in late 2018 / early
2019.
“With this collaboration, Calyxt has taken an important step toward the
commercialization of our high-oleic soybean oil by contracting with a
processor with a strong track record of food quality and safety, and
that is committed to the non-gmo and organic industries,” said Manoj
Sahoo, Calyxt Chief Commercial Officer. “We consider ourselves to be
stewards of the land, producing foods that are not only nutritionally
rich and cost-effective but also sustainable and environmentally
friendly. After receiving strong interest from farmers and food
companies for our first product candidate, we are excited to work with a
crusher that shares our objective to impeccable product quality for
consumers.”
The high-oleic / low-saturated fat oil from this new variety of soybeans
is designed to eliminate the need for hydrogenation, a process that
improves heat stability and shelf life of conventional soybean oil. The
process of hydrogenation for conventional soybean oil contributes to the
production of trans-fatty acids, which, when consumed, raises
low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, and cholesterol levels, as well as
contributes to cardiovascular diseases. The FDA has declared trans fats
not generally recognized as safe (GRAS), and human food must no longer
contain partially hydrogenated oils by June 18, 2018. In addition, World
Health Organization recently unveiled a plan to remove all trans fats
worldwide from the food chain by 2023.
In mid-2015, Calyxt received a letter from the USDA confirming that the
Company’s high-oleic soybean variety is non-regulated, as the product
contains no foreign DNA.
ANP operates mostly non-GMO soybean processing plants in Cherokee, Iowa,
where it has operated for nearly two decades, working with some of the
largest consumer packaged goods companies in the U.S.
About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused
company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food
ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers
and crop traits that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide
applications, such as disease tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops
non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by
combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise
with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in
Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn., and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker:
CLXT).
For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
