Calyxt to Hold Second Quarter Investor Conference Call on Wednesday, August 7, at 8:30 a.m. EDT – 7:30 a.m. CDT

07/22/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) a healthy food ingredient company, today announced a conference call for investors to be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT – 7:30 a.m. CDT. The call will include the company’s second quarter results.

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

US & Canada only: +1 (877) 407-9747
International: +1 (412) 902-0044

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for one month following the conference by calling +1 (877) 660-6853 (Toll Free US & Canada); +1 (201) 612-7415 (Toll Free International). The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Calyxt website, using passcode 13673206.

About Calyxt
Calyxt is committed to making the food you love a healthier choice. The care we take extends beyond nutritional value. We partner with farmers and food companies to deliver traceable plant-based products developed to be healthier and more sustainable than their conventional counterparts. We use cutting edge plant breeding techniques to develop products that help improve diets by reducing bad fats, allergens and toxins. Today oil from our high oleic soybean plants has lower saturated fats than commodity soybean oil. We are also developing high fiber wheat designed to provide an excellent source of daily fiber when incorporated into wheat-based foods. We continuously pursue innovation to deliver good food that is good for you.

Calyxt is located in Roseville, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLXT). For further information please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

Calyxt™ and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in Calyxt’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Cellectis’ Annual Report on Form 20-F and the financial report (including the management report) for the year ended December 31, 2018 along with other Calyxt and Cellectis subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.


© Business Wire 2019
