Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Calyxt Inc    CLXT

CALYXT INC (CLXT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Calyxt : to Present at Wells Fargo Securities Agribusiness Panel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 06:31pm EDT

Johnston, IA, Monday, August 27, 2018

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company, today announced that the Company will be participating in a roundtable discussion and presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities Agribusiness Panel held at the Hilton Garden Inn Urbandale, 8600 Northpark Drive, Johnston, IA, on Monday, August 27, 2018. Prof. Daniel Voytas, Chief Scientific Officer of Calyxt, will be presenting as part of the Ag Technology panel.

About Calyxt
Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. Calyxt is pioneering a paradigm shift to deliver healthier food ingredients, such as healthier oils and high fiber wheat, for consumers and crop traits that benefit the environment and reduce pesticide applications, such as disease tolerance, for farmers. Calyxt develops non-transgenic crops leveraging processes that occur in nature by combining its leading gene-editing technology and technical expertise with its innovative commercial strategy. Calyxt is located in Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN, and is listed on the Nasdaq stock market (ticker: CLXT).

For further information please visit our website: www.calyxt.com
Calyxt™ and the corporate logo are trademarks owned by Calyxt, Inc.
TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

Calyxt Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, along with our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CALYXT INC
06:31pCALYXT : to Present at Wells Fargo Securities Agribusiness Panel
BU
08/22CALYXT : Names Biotech Veteran and Board of Directors Member Dr. Yves J. Ribeill..
BU
08/09CALYXT : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Half-Year 2018
AQ
08/03CALYXT : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and..
AQ
08/02CALYXT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/02CALYXT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01CALYXT : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Half-Year 2018
BU
08/01CALYXT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
07/24Calyxt and S&W Seed Company Announce Milestone in Alfalfa Seed Development Pr..
AQ
07/20Battle lines drawn as EU court weighs fate of gene-edited crops
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Calyxt names Dr. Yves J. Ribeill as Interim CEO 
08/16U.S. And China Back To The Table (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
08/16WALL STREET BREAKFAST : U.S. And China Back To The Table 
08/16Today's corporate events 
08/02Calyxt beats by $0.02, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5,00 M
EBIT 2018 -31,5 M
Net income 2018 -32,9 M
Finance 2018 79,6 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 98,0x
EV / Sales 2019 21,6x
Capitalization 570 M
Chart CALYXT INC
Duration : Period :
Calyxt Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CALYXT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 27,9 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Federico Alberto Tripodi Chief Executive Officer
André Choulika Chairman & President
Eric Dutang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Daniel Voytas Chief Science Officer
Laurent Arthaud Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CALYXT INC-20.06%570
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%15 677
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC17.24%9 553
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 904
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%6 710
KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD--.--%6 423
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.