Camber Energy : Current report filing

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 4, 2019

Camber Energy, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

1415 Louisiana, Suite 3500, Houston, Texas 77002

(210) 998-4035

On June 4, 2019, Camber Energy, Inc. (the ' Company ', ' we ' and ' us ') received a letter from the NYSE American advising us that we had regained compliance with all of the NYSE American LLC continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide (the ' Guide ').

Previously the Company had received, on December 3, 2018, notification from the NYSE American that the Company's securities had been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time. Pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the Guide, the NYSE American staff determined that the Company's continued listing was predicated on it effecting a reverse stock split of its common stock or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the staff determined to be until June 3, 2019. On December 24, 2018, we affected a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of the Company's outstanding common stock and authorized common stock and on June 3, 2019, the NYSE American deemed us back in compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Guide.

As a result of such re-compliance, the Company is now in full compliance with all NYSE American continued listing requirements and effective on June 6, 2019, the below compliance (' .BC ') indicator will be removed from the Company's common stock and the Company will be removed from the NYSE American list of non-compliance issuers.

Notwithstanding our re-compliance with the continued listing standards of the Guide, if we are determined to be below any continued listing standards (including, but not limited to the low trading price per share requirement) of the Guide within 12 months of the date of the letter, the NYSE American will examine the relationship between the two incidents and will take appropriate action, which may include truncating the compliance procedures set forth in the Guide or immediately initiating delisting procedures. Furthermore, if in the future, the Company falls below the continued listing criterion of a minimum average share price of $0.20 per share over a 30-day period, the Company's common stock will be subject to immediate review.

On June 5, 2019, the Company filed a press release announcing that the Company had regained compliance with all of the NYSE American's continued listing requirements. A copy of the press release is included herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and the information in the press release is incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01 .

Date: June 5, 2019

