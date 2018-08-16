Log in
CAMBIAN GROUP PLC
08/16 11:04:14 am
190.4 GBp   -0.05%
09:51aCAMBIAN : CareTech agrees to buy rival Cambian for up to $473 millio..
RE
08/15CAMBIAN : Form 8.3 -
PU
08/15CAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cambian Group plc
PU
Cambian : CareTech agrees to buy rival Cambian for up to $473 million

08/16/2018 | 09:51am CEST

(Reuters) - British social care services firm CareTech Holdings Plc on Thursday agreed to buy rival Cambian Group Plc in a deal that could be valued up to 372 million pounds, as it looks to bolster its child care business.

CareTech, which had been in talks with Cambian since July, is offering cash-and-stock or all cash in the deal. The latest terms are lower than the initial offers.

Cambian was not immediately available for comment.

The latest cash-and-stock offer values Cambian at about 372 million pounds. Under terms, CareTech would provide 0.267 new shares and 100 pence in cash. This values each Cambian share at 200 pence, a premium of about 5 percent to Wednesday's close of 190.5 pence.

The all-cash offer values Cambian at about 353 million pounds ($448.52 million). Under these terms, Cambian shareholders will receive 190 pence per share.

However, the latest proposals were below CareTech's first bid in early July. At that time, the cash-and-stock offer valued Cambian at 220 pence per share, while the full cash offer was for 200 pence per share.

CareTech said the proposed acquisition would expand its presence in education and behavioural health services for children.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMBIAN GROUP PLC 0.68% 191.8 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC -0.40% 374.5 Delayed Quote.-12.91%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 202 M
EBIT 2018 9,18 M
Net income 2018 4,20 M
Finance 2018 63,0 M
Yield 2018 6,25%
P/E ratio 2018 82,83
P/E ratio 2019 35,28
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 351 M
Chart CAMBIAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cambian Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBIAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Saleem Asaria Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Ross Maguire Kemball Chairman
Anne Marie Carrie Chief Operating Officer
Anoop Kang Chief Financial Officer
Alfred Foglio Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBIAN GROUP PLC-2.93%447
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)47.58%44 519
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-4.26%29 356
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.35%18 319
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS10.03%14 817
DAVITA-0.50%12 025
