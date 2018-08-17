Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cambian Group PLC    CMBN   GB00BKXNB024

CAMBIAN GROUP PLC (CMBN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/17 11:28:25 am
190 GBp   -0.52%
11:36aCAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cambian Group plc
PU
09:26aCAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Cambian Group plc
AQ
08/16CAMBIAN : Form 8.3 -
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cambian : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cambian Group plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 11:36am CEST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Cambian Group plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Financial Advisor and Joint Corporate Broker to Cambian Group plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

16 August 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

Yes, CareTech Holdings plc

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received (GBP)

Lowest price per unit paid/received

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Purchase

Sale

27,794

1,331

1.9500

1.9200

1.8990

1.9150

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(GBP)

Ordinary Shares

Equity Swap

Long

Short

465

866

12,318

6,716

7,000

1,760

1.9149

1.9199

1.9098

1.9100

1.9226

1.9325

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit (GBP)

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit (GBP)

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(GBP)

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

(GBP)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

17 August 2018

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Cambian Group plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 09:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMBIAN GROUP PLC
11:36aCAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cambian Group plc
PU
09:26aCAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Cambian Group plc
AQ
08/16CAMBIAN : Form 8.3 -
PU
08/16CAMBIAN : Form 8.3 - Caretech Holdings Plc
PU
08/16CAMBIAN : CareTech agrees to buy rival Cambian for up to $473 million
RE
08/15CAMBIAN : Form 8.3 -
PU
08/15CAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cambian Group plc
PU
08/13CAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Cambian Group plc
PU
08/13CAMBIAN : Form 8.3 -
PU
08/13CAMBIAN : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/11SA INTERVIEW : Investing For The Long-Term With Belgian And Bullish 
01/31Cambian (CMBGF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017CAMBIAN GROUP PLC ORD 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016CAMBIAN : Another Market Overreaction Creates Additional Upside 
2016CAMBIAN : 50-100% Upside From Undervalued Real Estate 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 202 M
EBIT 2018 9,18 M
Net income 2018 4,20 M
Finance 2018 63,0 M
Yield 2018 6,23%
P/E ratio 2018 83,04
P/E ratio 2019 35,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capitalization 351 M
Chart CAMBIAN GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Cambian Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBIAN GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,11  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Saleem Asaria Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Ross Maguire Kemball Chairman
Anne Marie Carrie Chief Operating Officer
Anoop Kang Chief Financial Officer
Alfred Foglio Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBIAN GROUP PLC-2.68%447
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)46.88%44 519
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-3.26%29 700
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.14%18 402
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS11.22%14 849
DAVITA0.86%12 047
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.