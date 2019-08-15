Cambium Global Timberland : August 15 2019 2019 Announcement of Notice of AGM

15 August 2019
Cambium Global Timberland Limited
("Cambium" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
The Board of Cambium (AIM: TREE) announces that Notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders today and is available to view on the Company's website, at http://www.cambium.je/.
The Company will hold the AGM at its Registered Office, Charter Place, 23-27 Seaton Place, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 1JY on 19 September 2019 at 10.30 a.m.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Cambium Global Timberland Limited
Tony Gardner-Hillman (Chairman)
Tel: +44 (0)1534 486 980
WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Broker)
James Joyce / Chris Savidge
Tel: +44 (0)207 220 1666
Praxis Fund Services (Jersey) Limited (Administrator and Company Secretary) Tel: +44 (0)1534 835835
Disclaimer
