Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cambium Global Timberland Limited    TREE   JE00B1NNWQ21

CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND LIMITED

(TREE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cambium Global Timberland : August 15 2019 2019 Announcement of Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 11:17am EDT

15 August 2019

Cambium Global Timberland Limited

("Cambium" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Board of Cambium (AIM: TREE) announces that Notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders today and is available to view on the Company's website, at http://www.cambium.je/.

The Company will hold the AGM at its Registered Office, Charter Place, 23-27 Seaton Place, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 1JY on 19 September 2019 at 10.30 a.m.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Cambium Global Timberland Limited

Tony Gardner-Hillman (Chairman)

Tel: +44 (0)1534 486 980

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Broker)

James Joyce / Chris Savidge

Tel: +44 (0)207 220 1666

Praxis Fund Services (Jersey) Limited (Administrator and Company Secretary) Tel: +44 (0)1534 835835

Disclaimer

Cambium Global Timberland Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 15:16:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND
11:17aCAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : August 15 2019 2019 Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy
PU
11:17aCAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : August 15 2019 2019 Announcement of Notice of AGM
PU
02/06CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : February 6 2019 Holding in Company
PU
2018CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : December 24 2018 Transaction in own shares
PU
2018CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : November 1 2018 Notice of General Meeting
PU
2018CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : November 1 2018 Announcement re General Meeting
PU
2018CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : September 20 2018 Results of the AGM
PU
2018CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : August 14 2018 2018 Notice of AGM
PU
2017CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : 15 November 2017 Announcement re holding in Company...
PU
2017CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND : 03 October 2017 Confirmation of Net Asset Value. Cli..
PU
More news
Chart CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cambium Global Timberland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Antony Royston Gardner-Hillman Chairman
Robert James Rickman Operations Manager
Svante Adde Independent Non-Executive Director
Roger St. John Hutton Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND LIMITED6.75%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION17.65%7 822
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 313
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP9.07%2 930
TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC12.05%1 343
HERCULES CAPITAL INC14.57%1 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group