Cambium Global Timberland : August 15 2019 2019 Announcement of Notice of AGM

15 August 2019

Cambium Global Timberland Limited

("Cambium" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Board of Cambium (AIM: TREE) announces that Notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders today and is available to view on the Company's website, at http://www.cambium.je/.

The Company will hold the AGM at its Registered Office, Charter Place, 23-27 Seaton Place, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 1JY on 19 September 2019 at 10.30 a.m.

For further enquiries, please contact: Cambium Global Timberland Limited Tony Gardner-Hillman (Chairman) Tel: +44 (0)1534 486 980 WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Broker) James Joyce / Chris Savidge Tel: +44 (0)207 220 1666

Praxis Fund Services (Jersey) Limited (Administrator and Company Secretary) Tel: +44 (0)1534 835835