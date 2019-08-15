Cambium Global Timberland : August 15 2019 2019 Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this notice, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

When considering what action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal financial advice from a suitable adviser. If you sell or have sold or transferred all your shares in Cambium Global Timberland Limited, you should hand this document and the documents accompanying it to the purchaser or agent through whom the sale was effected for transmission to the purchaser.

CAMBIUM GLOBAL TIMBERLAND LIMITED (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment Company incorporated in Jersey, registration number 95719)

Board of Directors: Registered Office: Antony Gardner-Hillman Charter Place Roger Lewis 23-27 Seaton Place Svante Adde St Helier Jersey JE1 1JY 15 August 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 as amended and the Articles of Association of the Company, the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will be held at the Registered Office, Charter Place, 23-27 Seaton Place, St Helier, Jersey, JE1 1JY, on 19 September 2019 at 10.30 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out below.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 April 2019. To re-appoint Mr Svante Adde as a Director of the Company in accordance with Article 19.03 of the

Company's Articles of Association. To re-appoint Mr Roger Lewis as a Director of the Company in accordance with Article 19.03 of the Company's

Articles of Association. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 April 2019. To re-appoint KPMG Channel Islands Limited as auditors of the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this annual general meeting until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. To authorise the directors to fix the remuneration of the Company's auditors for their next period of office.

By order of the board

For and on behalf of

Praxis Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Administrator and Company Secretary

Date: 15 August 2019