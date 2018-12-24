Cambium Global Timberland : December 24 2018 Transaction in own shares

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cambium Global Timberland Limited

(the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

As part of its buyback programme, the Company announces that on 21 December 2018 it bought back 125,000 ordinary shares of no par value each ("Ordinary Shares") at 11.75 pence per share. The Company will make an application to cancel the repurchased shares from admission to trading.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 80,959,000 Ordinary Shares in issue with one voting right attached per share. There are no shares held in treasury, therefore this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

WH Ireland Limited are administering the buyback on behalf of the Company. Please contact Melvyn Brown on 0207 220 1688.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Cambium Global Timberland Limited Tony Gardner-Hillman 01534 486980

Broker and Nominated Adviser WH Ireland Limited

James Joyce/Chris Viggor 020 7220 1666

Sub-Administrator and Company Secretary Praxis Fund Services Limited

Matt Falla/Gemma Woods 01481 737600