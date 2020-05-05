Log in
Cambium Global Timberland : May 1 2020Directorate Changes

05/05/2020 | 10:14am EDT

1 May 2020

Cambium Global Timberland Limited

("Cambium" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Mark Rawlins to the Board as Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

The Company also announces the retirement from the Board of Roger Lewis, Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.

Mr Rawlins has worked as a business lawyer for over 25 years, in both private practice and industry. He started his career with Linklaters LLP in the City of London, has worked within the legal team of ARUP, and with leading offshore law firms in the Caribbean and Jersey. Over the past seven years, he has also served as a non-executive director for a number of corporate and investment structures. Mr Rawlins commented: "I am pleased to accept my appointment to the board and I now look forward to actively contributing to the Company's management and success, as it charts through the later phase of its business strategy."

The following details in relation to the appointment of Mr Rawlins, aged 50, are disclosed in accordance with Schedule

2(g) of the AIM Rules:

Current directorships

Past directorships held within the last 5 years

Hatstone Group Partnership

GW Beta Limited

Rundle Limited

Collas Crill Listings Limited

Autovista Topco Limited

The Thayans Family Office Limited

Tulip Investment Holding (Jersey) Limited

Serendip Investment Holding (Jersey) Limited

Serendip International Corporation

There are no other disclosures in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.

Commenting on the changes to the Board, Tony Gardner-Hillman(Non-Executive Chairman) said: "The Cambium team is sad to see the departure from the board of Roger Lewis, a director of stature whose vast experience has been enormously helpful and who has served the company so well since he joined the board in 2013. Roger is now keen to reduce his business commitments to focus on other priorities and he departs with the respect of all his colleagues at Cambium and with their thanks. We are pleased to have been able to facilitate Roger's departure by recruiting Mark Rawlins as his successor. Mark brings with him his own wide experience over many years as a business lawyer and non-executive director and we are confident that the leadership team remains robust to take Cambium through the final stage of its journey.".

For further enquiries please contact:

Cambium Global Timberland Limited

Tony Gardner-Hillman

01534 486980

Broker and Nominated Adviser

WH Ireland Limited

James Joyce/Chris Savidge 020 7220 1666

Administrator and Company Secretary Praxis Fund Services (Jersey) Limited 01534 835835

Disclaimer

Cambium Global Timberland Limited published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 14:13:03 UTC
