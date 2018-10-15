CAMBIUM LEARNING : ABCD) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. - ABCD

Andrews
& Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm
focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating
potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors
of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQCM: ABCD) (“Cambium Learning” or
the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to private equity
firm Veritas Capital (“Veritas”). On October 12, 2018, the two parties
signed a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Veritas will
acquire Cambium Learning in a merger worth approximately $685 million.
As a result of the merger, Cambium Learning’s shareholders are only
anticipated to receive $14.50 per share in cash in exchange for each
share of Cambium Learning.
Our Firm's investigation has so far uncovered that the consideration
Cambium Learning shareholders are expected to receive is inadequate.
Andrews & Springer is also investigating whether Cambium Learning’s
directors are breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately
shop the company and maximize shareholder value.
