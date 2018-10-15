Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CAMBIUM LEARNING : ABCD) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. - ABCD

10/15/2018 | 06:54pm CEST

Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQCM: ABCD) (“Cambium Learning” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to private equity firm Veritas Capital (“Veritas”). On October 12, 2018, the two parties signed a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Veritas will acquire Cambium Learning in a merger worth approximately $685 million. As a result of the merger, Cambium Learning’s shareholders are only anticipated to receive $14.50 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Cambium Learning.

Our Firm's investigation has so far uncovered that the consideration Cambium Learning shareholders are expected to receive is inadequate. Andrews & Springer is also investigating whether Cambium Learning’s directors are breaching their fiduciary duties by failing to adequately shop the company and maximize shareholder value.

If you own shares of Cambium Learning and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/cambium-learning-group-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.


© Business Wire 2018
