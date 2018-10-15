Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cambium Learning Group, Inc.    ABCD

CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP, INC. (ABCD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:25pm CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: ABCD)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to October 15, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (“Cambium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: ABCD) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Veritas Capital (“Veritas”). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Cambium will receive $14.50 per share in cash for each share of Cambium common stock.

If you own common stock of Cambium and purchased any shares before October 15, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP, IN
08:25pCAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation O..
BU
06:54pCAMBIUM LEARNING : ABCD) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC is Seeking M..
BU
01:05pCAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Submi..
AQ
12:01pCambium Learning Group Enters Into Definitive Merger Agreement with Veritas C..
GL
08/28Learning A-Z Named One of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona
GL
08/13CAMBIUM LEARNING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
08/13CAMBIUM LEARNING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13Cambium Learning Group Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
08/09#IAmMore Movement to Showcase What Makes Every Student, Educator Unique
GL
08/08CAMBIUM LEARNING : Broward County Public Schools Selects Science A-Z As District..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:38pMidday Gainers / Losers (10/15/2018) 
09:46aCambium Learning rises ~19% as the company announces to go private 
09:18aPREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/15/2018) 
10/14WEEK 42 BREAKOUT FORECAST : Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge 
10/05Cambium Learning Group +4.3% on reported buyer bids 
Chart CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cambium Learning Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John F. Campbell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph A. Walsh Executive Chairman
Barbara A. Benson CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Paul Fonte Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey T. Stevenson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP, INC.112.50%555
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL15.22%7 725
WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC.50.99%4 198
HOMESERVE PLC11.55%3 941
NUTRISYSTEM INC.-29.47%1 060
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO LTD-58.29%1 012
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.