CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal
claims against the board of directors of Cambium Learning Group, Inc.
(“Cambium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ CM: ABCD)
regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of
law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by
affiliates of Veritas Capital (“Veritas”). Under the terms of the
agreement, shareholders of Cambium will receive $14.50 per share in cash
for each share of Cambium common stock.
If you own common stock of Cambium and purchased any shares before
October 15, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this
investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement
or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M.
Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com,
or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.
Rigrodsky
& Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and
California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of
investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in
numerous cases nationwide, including federal
securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder
derivative actions.
