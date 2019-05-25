Cambium Learning : be my test

|
($ in '000's, except per share amounts)
|
|
|Three Months ended December 31,
|
|
|2018
|
|2017
|
|
|Amount
|
|Per diluted share
|
|Amount
|
|Per diluted
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income:
|
|$ 65
|
| $ 0.02
|
|$ 745
|
|$ 0.24
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Amortization of intangible assets (1)
|
|130
|
|0.03
|
|126
|
|0.04
|Stock-based compensation (2)
|
|140
|
|0.05
|
|151
|
|0.05
|Integration and acquisition costs (3)
|
|66
|
|0.01
|
|44
|
|0.01
|Tax impact of adjustments (5)
|
|(71)
|
|(0.02)
|
|(109)
|
|(0.03)
|Impact of discrete items impacting income tax expense (6)
|
107
|
0.01
|
(411)
|
(0.13)
|Non-GAAP net income (7):
|
|$ 437
|
|$ 0.10
|
|$ 546
|
|$ 0.18
