CAMBIUM LEARNING GROUP, INC.

(ABCD)
Cambium Learning : be my test

05/25/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

DGAP-News: net3000.ca / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
be my test

25.05.2019 / 19:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

($ in '000's, except per share amounts)

Three Months ended December 31,
2018 2017
Amount Per diluted share Amount Per diluted
share
Net income: $ 65 $ 0.02 $ 745 $ 0.24
Adjustments:
Amortization of intangible assets (1) 130 0.03 126 0.04
Stock-based compensation (2) 140 0.05 151 0.05
Integration and acquisition costs (3) 66 0.01 44 0.01
Tax impact of adjustments (5) (71) (0.02) (109) (0.03)
Impact of discrete items impacting income tax expense (6)

107

0.01

(411)

(0.13)

Non-GAAP net income (7): $ 437 $ 0.10 $ 546 $ 0.18


25.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: net3000.ca
United States
ISIN: US13201A1079
EQS News ID: 815867

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815867  25.05.2019 

© EQS 2019
