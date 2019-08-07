Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cambrex Corporation    CBM

CAMBREX CORPORATION

(CBM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) on Behalf of Cambrex Shareholders and Encourages Cambrex Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) on behalf of Cambrex shareholders concerning the proposed merger with an affiliate of the private equity firm Permira Funds.

(PRNewsfoto/Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.)

Click here to participate in the action.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 7, 2019 and valued at $2.4 billion, Cambrex shareholders will receive $60 in cash for each share of Cambrex common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether Cambrex and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Cambrex shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 308-1869, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation of Cambrex please go to https://bespc.com/cbm/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bragar-eagel--squire-pc-is-investigating-the-board-of-directors-of-cambrex-corporation-nyse-cbm-on-behalf-of-cambrex-shareholders-and-encourages-cambrex-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300898410.html

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMBREX CORPORATION
06:11pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : CBM) on Behalf of Cambrex Shareholders an..
PR
02:11pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Cambrex Corpora..
PR
12:56pCambrex Cancels Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Will Not Update F..
GL
11:20aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Cambrex Corporati..
PR
08:14aCAMBREX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07:50aCAMBREX (CBM) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Cambrex Corpo..
PR
06:31aCambrex to be Acquired by the Permira Funds for $60.00 per Share in Cash
GL
08/06Cambrex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 9, 2019
GL
07/30CAMBREX : to Double Size of Edinburgh Solid Form Screening Facility
AQ
06/27CAMBREX : Strengthens Leadership Team to Support Integrated Small Molecule End-t..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group