Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cambrex Corporation    CBM

CAMBREX CORPORATION

(CBM)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cambrex Appoints Troy Player as President, Early Stage Development & Testing Business Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 08:01am EDT

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex, the leading small molecule company providing drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that Troy Player has been appointed as President, Early Stage Development and Testing (ESDT). In his new role, he has responsibility for operations at the Agawam, Massachusetts; Durham, North Carolina; Edinburgh, UK; High Point, North Carolina and Longmont, Colorado facilities.

With more than 25 years’ experience in senior strategic and operational executive roles, Mr. Player has a proven track record of developing, driving and managing business improvement. He joins Cambrex from West Pharmaceuticals where he spent 17 years and was most recently Vice President and General Manager of the Contract Manufacturing Business Unit where he oversaw six manufacturing locations and two engineering development centers. Prior to this he was Vice President and Managing Director for their Asia Pacific Region. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Francis Marion University, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Carolina.

“I am pleased to welcome an operational excellence and continuous improvement expert like Troy to our team,” commented Shawn Cavanagh, President and Chief Operating Officer at Cambrex. “He is well-versed in leading cross-functional business improvement within commercial, manufacturing, customer service, business development, logistics/procurement, and product management/development environments, which makes him an invaluable asset to our team.”

The ESD&T Business Unit was integrated into the Cambrex service portfolio following the acquisition of Avista Pharma Solutions in January 2019.

About Cambrex
Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 35 years’ experience and a growing team of over 2,000 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms including oral solids, semi-solids and liquids and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com

Contact:         
Alex Maw                                                                               
Senior Director, Marketing and Communications                                                                             
Tel: +44 7803 443 155                                                           
Email: alex.maw@cambrex.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CAMBREX CORPORATION
08:01aCambrex Appoints Troy Player as President, Early Stage Development & Testing ..
GL
2019CAMBREX : Announces Completion of Acquisition by the Permira Funds
AQ
2019Cambrex Wins Third API Development Award at CPhI Worldwide
GL
2019CAMBREX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
2019I-Tech AB (publ) Interim report Q3 2019
AQ
2019CAMBREX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submission of Matt..
AQ
2019CAMBREX : Releases Selected Preliminary Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
2019CAMBREX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2019CAMBREX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2019CAMBREX CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Chart CAMBREX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cambrex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Klosk Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn P. Cavanagh President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Wayne M. Hewett Chairman
Louis J. Grabowsky Independent Director
Claes Glassell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBREX CORPORATION0.00%2 023
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-15.57%350 661
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.66%273 496
MERCK & CO., INC-15.39%195 166
NOVARTIS-15.34%183 669
PFIZER, INC.-16.62%181 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group