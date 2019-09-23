Cambrex Corporation Announces Expiration of “Go Shop” Period Under Merger Agreement

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) (the “Company” or “Cambrex”) today announced the expiration, as of 12:01 a.m., Eastern Time, on September 22, 2019, of the 45-day “go shop” period under the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of August 7, 2019 (the “Merger Agreement”), which provides for the Company to be acquired by an affiliate of the Permira funds in an all-cash transaction for $60.00 per share. At the direction of the ad hoc committee of the Company’s Board of Directors, the Company’s financial advisor engaged in solicitation of 77 potential bidders, which resulted in eight potential bidders each entering into a confidentiality agreement with the Company. Each of the eight parties that entered into a confidentiality agreement with the Company was provided access to nonpublic information regarding the Company and the opportunity to have access to Company management. As of the expiration of the go-shop period, the Company had not received any alternative acquisition proposals, including from any of the eight parties that entered into confidentiality agreements. Upon the expiration of the go-shop period and in accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Company became subject to customary “no-shop” restrictions on its ability to solicit acquisition proposals from third parties or to provide information to and engage in discussions with a third party in relation to an alternative acquisition proposal, subject to certain customary exceptions.



The proposed merger is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions including Cambrex stockholder approval and regulatory approvals.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis, LLP is serving as legal advisor to Cambrex.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is the leading small molecule company that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. The company provides customers with an end-to-end partnership for the research, development and manufacture of small molecule therapeutics. With over 35 years’ experience and a growing team of over 2,000 experts servicing global clients from sites in North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialist drug substance technologies and capabilities including biocatalysis, continuous flow, controlled substances, solid state science, material characterization and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms including oral solids, semi-solids and liquids and has the expertise to manufacture specialist dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile and non-sterile ointments.

For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com

