Cambrex to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM), a leading manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), today announced that company management will present at the following investor conferences in September:

2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Time: 3:00 p.m. EDT

Location: Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Friday, September 14, 2018

Time: 9:55 a.m. EDT

Location: New York, NY

The live audio webcast and slide presentations can be accessed from the Cambrex website at www.cambrex.com in the Investors section under “Webcasts & Presentations”, and replays will be available for 90 days after the live events conclude.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation is an innovative life sciences company that provides products, services and technologies to accelerate the development and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics. The Company offers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), advanced intermediates and enhanced drug delivery products for branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Development and manufacturing capabilities include enzymatic biotransformations, high potency APIs, high energy chemical synthesis, controlled substances and continuous processing. For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com .