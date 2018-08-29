Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cambrex Corporation    CBM

CAMBREX CORPORATION (CBM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cambrex to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM), a leading manufacturer of small molecule innovator and generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), today announced that company management will present at the following investor conferences in September:

2018 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date:  Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Time:  3:00 p.m. EDT
Location:  Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date:  Friday, September 14, 2018
Time:  9:55 a.m. EDT
Location:  New York, NY

The live audio webcast and slide presentations can be accessed from the Cambrex website at www.cambrex.com in the Investors section under “Webcasts & Presentations”, and replays will be available for 90 days after the live events conclude.

About Cambrex
Cambrex Corporation is an innovative life sciences company that provides products, services and technologies to accelerate the development and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics.  The Company offers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), advanced intermediates and enhanced drug delivery products for branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Development and manufacturing capabilities include enzymatic biotransformations, high potency APIs, high energy chemical synthesis, controlled substances and continuous processing.  For more information, please visit www.cambrex.com.

Contact:         Stephanie LaFiura
 IR Associate
 Tel: +201 804 3037
 Email: stephanie.lafiura@cambrex.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMBREX CORPORATION
02:11pCambrex to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September
GL
08/10CAMBREX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/06CAMBREX : reports second quarter 2018 financial results; Net Revenue increased 1..
AQ
08/03CAMBREX CORPORATION (NYSE : CBM) reported earnings of $0.74 per share beating Wa..
AQ
08/02CAMBREX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02CAMBREX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/02CAMBREX CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/02CAMBREX CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/02Cambrex Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
07/27Cambrex to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2, 2018
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Cambrex Corporation (CBM) CEO Steven Klosk on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
08/02Cambrex beats by $0.08, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
07/23Cambrex (CBM) To Acquire Halo Pharma For $425M - Slideshow 
07/23Cambrex to acquire Halo Pharma 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 544 M
EBIT 2018 127 M
Net income 2018 102 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 21,05
P/E ratio 2019 22,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,93x
Capitalization 2 153 M
Chart CAMBREX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cambrex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBREX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 74,7 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven M. Klosk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shlomo Yanai Non-Executive Chairman
Shawn P. Cavanagh Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom G. Vadaketh Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Kathryn Rudie Harrigan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBREX CORPORATION36.35%2 153
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.44%361 957
PFIZER14.80%243 747
NOVARTIS-0.73%213 681
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.83%213 018
MERCK AND COMPANY21.97%183 481
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.