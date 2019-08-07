Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cambrex Corporation    CBM

CAMBREX CORPORATION

(CBM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Cambrex Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Permira Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 11:20am EDT

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Cambrex (NYSE: CBM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Cambrex to Permira.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/cambrex or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Cambrex's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $60 for each share of Cambrex common stock they own. Permira is acquiring Cambrex at a substantial discount. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Cambrex by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Cambrex accepts a superior bid. Cambrex insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating on the conduct of Cambrex's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Cambrex.

If you own common stock in Cambrex and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/cambrex.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-cambrex-corporation-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-permira-funds-300898040.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMBREX CORPORATION
11:20aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Cambrex Corporati..
PR
08:14aCAMBREX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
07:50aCAMBREX (CBM) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Cambrex Corpo..
PR
06:31aCambrex to be Acquired by the Permira Funds for $60.00 per Share in Cash
GL
08/06Cambrex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 9, 2019
GL
07/30CAMBREX : to Double Size of Edinburgh Solid Form Screening Facility
AQ
06/27CAMBREX : Strengthens Leadership Team to Support Integrated Small Molecule End-t..
AQ
06/26Cambrex Strengthens Leadership Team to Support Integrated Small Molecule End-..
GL
06/25Cambrex Appoints Dottie Donnelly-Brienza as Senior Vice President and Chief H..
GL
06/12CAMBREX : completes $11m labs and logistics center expansion
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group