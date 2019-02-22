Cambridge Bancorp : Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Date

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the “Company”), the parent of
Cambridge Trust Company, today announced that the Company’s 2019 annual
meeting of shareholders will be held on May 13, 2019 at 8:30 A.M., at
The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The meeting will be
preceded by a breakfast at 8:00 A.M. At the meeting, only shareholders
as of the close of business on March 15, 2019, the record date, are
entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and at any adjournments thereof.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is
based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a
128-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with $2.1 billion
in assets and 11 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont,
Concord, Lexington, and Weston. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New
England’s leaders in wealth management with $2.9 billion in client
assets under management and administration. The Wealth Management group
maintains offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and
Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements herein may constitute “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995 (“PSLRA”). These statements are intended to take advantage of the
“safe harbor” provisions of the PSLRA. These statements are based on the
beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and its
subsidiaries and on the information available to management at the time
that these statements were made. Since these statements reflect the
views of management concerning future events, these statements involve
risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. As a result, actual results may
differ from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking
statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate
strictly to historical or current facts. Such statements may be
identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will,” “would,”
“should,” “could,” “may,” or similar words. There are a number of
factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control that could cause
actual conditions, events or results to differ materially from those in
the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to
differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking
statements include, among others, changes in the interest rate
environment, unfavorable or less than favorable changes in general
economic conditions (nationally or regionally), our ability to continue
to increase loans and deposit growth, increased competitive pressures
among depository and other financial institutions, legislative and
regulatory changes that adversely affect the businesses in which the
Company is engaged, changes in the securities market, and other factors
that are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. Readers should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are
made. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any
forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information,
future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
