Cambridge Bancorp : Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Date

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the “Company”), the parent of Cambridge Trust Company, today announced that the Company’s 2019 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on May 13, 2019 at 8:30 A.M., at The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The meeting will be preceded by a breakfast at 8:00 A.M. At the meeting, only shareholders as of the close of business on March 15, 2019, the record date, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting and at any adjournments thereof.

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 128-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with $2.1 billion in assets and 11 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England’s leaders in wealth management with $2.9 billion in client assets under management and administration. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

