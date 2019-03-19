Log in
CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC

(COG)
03/18 12:35:10 pm
75.5 GBp   +0.67%
Cambridge Cognition : £1.3m digital health contract win

03/19/2019

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc

('Cambridge Cognition' or the 'Company')

£1.3m digital health contract win

The neuroscience technology company Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (AIM: COG), which develops and markets neuroscience technologies to assess brain health, today announces a significant new contract providing digital health technologies to a major pharmaceutical company for application in a clinical stage development programme.

The contract is worth £1.3 million with revenue expected to be recognised over three years. It is the largest digital health contract signed since the Company created its commercial digital health business unit in 2017. This contract win adds to the healthy order book which now stands at approximately £7.0m giving good visibility for 2019 and beyond.

Cambridge Cognition's technology will enable patients diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder to be followed during a clinical trial, completing cognitive testing both at site and remotely using a mobile testing platform for smartphones. This approach will provide the sponsor with data on individual day-to-day variability in cognitive performance that is otherwise difficult to capture and quantify. The platform will also integrate passive physiological data captured in real time on a wearable device, adding physical context for participants' behaviours.

Dr Steven Powell, Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge Cognition said:'Following the recent share placing to finance the expansion of our operations and strengthening of the balance sheet we are pleased to welcome another pharmaceutical partner to our growing client base which is utilising our innovative digital health technologies. This contract win underlines the importance of our continuing investment in development of digital health technologies in the neuroscience space. It also demonstrates the importance of building a European digital health team in the mould of our Boston based group and we can now do this following the successful financing round'.

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

Enquiries

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC

Steven Powell, Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Stork, Chief Operating Officer

Tel: 01223 810 700

press@camcog.com

finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Simon Hicks

Alice Lane/Manasa Patil

Tel: 020 7220 0500

(Corporate Finance)

(ECM)

Dowgate Capital Stockbrokers Limited (Joint Broker)

David Poutney / James Serjeant

Tel: 020 3903 7715

IFC Advisory Ltd (Financial PR and IR)

Graham Herring / Miles Nolan / Zach Cohen

Tel: 020 3934 6630

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition is a neuroscience technology company developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The company's software products assess cognitive health in patients worldwide to improve clinical trial outcomes, identify and stratify patients early, and reduce global R&D and healthcare costs.

For further information visit www.cambridgecognition.com

Disclaimer

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 07:29:03 UTC
