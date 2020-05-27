Cambridge Cognition : CANTAB Research Grant 2020 - Results

However, we could only pick three winning applications... and this year we have chosen the following entrants as our 2020 CANTAB Research Grant Award winners.

The 2020 CANTAB Research Grant winning entries:

Primary Award

Dr Simone De Luca at RMIT University, Australia - New ways to assess vascular cognitive impairment and dementia in chronic lung disease.

Secondary Awards

Amie Hayley at Swinburne University of Technology, Australia - Combined dexmedetomidine / ketamine nasal spray for analgesia: a pilot feasibility and efficacy trial.

Ciara Molloy at Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin, Ireland - The impact of rare copy number variants on cognition: Defining cognitive phenotypes in individuals with CNVs associated with the neurodevelopmental and psychiatric disorders.

We are really looking forward to seeing the results of these projects and working with all applicants in the future.

We'd also like to thank everyone who entered, for their interest in CANTAB. We really appreciate the time and effort involved in submitting your application. We wish you well in your research and invite you to keep an eye on our website and social media channels to be the first to learn about the launch of the CANTAB Research Grant for 2021.

Previous award winners

If you would like to know more about the CANTAB Research Grant and the projects we have previously funded, please take a look at these blog posts from past winners: