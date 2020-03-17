Log in
Cambridge Cognition: COVID-19 Update

03/17/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

This is an unprecedented time for everyone and the situation is changing constantly. We are monitoring and adhering to official guidance from the World Health Organisation, CDC and others and have updated our already robust Business Continuity Plan accordingly.

Our cloud-based, Connect platform enables clinical test data to be collected and stored safely without impact and all our systems are either cloud-based or support remote connection via secure and encrypted transmissions. As the situation progresses we will work with all our staff to ensure they can continue to deliver our high quality services - sales, study conduct as well as consultancy, device deployment and customer service. Our business continuity plans include provision for our entire team to work remotely as required. This scenario is tested as part of the good practice we implement for ensuring business continuity. As ever, our Customer Service team remain available to provide any further assistance to all our clients and collaborators.

In the current environment, the health and safety of our employees, customers and collaboration partners is paramount. Many of our customers have already implemented international and domestic travel restrictions and we are advising a similar cautionary approach for our staff. We will continue to use technology to conduct meetings both with our clients & collaborators and internally.

We are committed to maintaining our business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring our teams deliver the highest quality service without disruption. Cambridge Cognition appreciates your continued support during these challenging times.

If you have any questions please don't hesitate to get in touch: info@camcog.com

Disclaimer

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 15:59:06 UTC
