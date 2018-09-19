Log in
CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC (COG)
Cambridge Cognition : Company signs first NeuroVocalix contract

19 September 2018

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc

('Cambridge Cognition' or the 'Company')

Company signs first NeuroVocalix contract

The neuroscience technology company Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (AIM: COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, today announces its first commercial partnership for its recently launched NeuroVocalix™ voice biomarker technology.

NeuroVocalix enables the remote assessment of voice-based cognitive measures. In the first contract the technology will be licensed for use in an innovative virtual clinical trial with a global pharmaceutical company.

The four week study will include two verbal NeuroVocalix cognitive tests delivered alongside Cambridge Cognition's CANTAB and Cognition Kit assessments, all administered directly to study participants on their smartphones.

The collection of objective and frequent cognitive data made possible by the Company's near-patient digital health technologies enable pharmaceutical sponsors to identify efficiencies in both time and cost.

Traditional methods of clinical trials, which use multiple study sites and require multiple patient visits to sites, have high attrition rates with as many as 40% of Phase III trial participants dropping out1.

Virtual clinical trials represent a relatively new method of collecting safety and efficacy data, using digital technologies to conduct clinical trials from the comfort of the patients' homes to keep participants engaged with the study, leading to better data quality and shorter timelines.

With the Company's NeuroVocalix, CANTAB Recruit and Cognition Kit products all being delivered to patients' own devices, sponsors can now administer cognitive outcome assessments virtually at all stages of a clinical trial, from recruitment to post-marketing.

Dr Steven Powell, Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge Cognition said:'We are pleased to confirm this first contract for use of the novel voice platform in an industry sponsored clinical trial so soon after its launch. This demonstrates our continued commitment to innovative R&D projects, which will benefit our pharmaceutical clients and shows our ability to commercialise new neuroscience technology products rapidly.'

References

1PharmaTimes article published in 2014 entitled, 'Disrupting Clinical Trials'. https://www.mdsol.com/sites/default/files/INDUSTRY_Disrupting-Clinical-Trials_20140501_PharmaTimes_Article.pdf

Enquiries

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC

Steven Powell, Chief Executive Officer

Noah Konig, Director of Marketing

Tel: 01223 810 700

press@camcog.com

finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Simon Hicks

Alice Lane

Tel: 020 7220 0500

(Corporate Finance)

(Corporate Broking)

Dowgate Capital Stockbrokers Limited (Joint Broker)

David Poutney / James Serjeant

Tel: 020 3903 7715

IFC Advisory Ltd (Financial PR and IR)

Graham Herring / Miles Nolan / Zach Cohen

Tel: 020 3934 6630

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition is a neuroscience technology company developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The company's technologies assess cognitive health in patients worldwide to improve clinical trial outcomes, identify and stratify at-risk groups early, and reduce global R&D and healthcare costs.

For further information visit www.cambridgecognition.com

Disclaimer

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 06:12:17 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 7,80 M
EBIT 2018 0,50 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 70,25
P/E ratio 2019 36,97
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 29,1 M
Chart CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Steven John Powell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Geoffrey Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas John Cordeaux Walters Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Nicholas Anthony Kerton Non-Executive Director
Eric Stephen Dodd Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC-11.64%38
SARTORIUS AG82.31%12 442
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.38.88%3 287
VAREX IMAGING CORP-24.92%1 140
DIRUI INDUSTRIAL CO LTD--.--%684
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC13.60%402
