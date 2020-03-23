Cambridge Cognition : Delayed Preliminary Results

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc

('Cambridge Cognition', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Delayed Preliminary Results

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (AIM: COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, announces a delay in the publication of its preliminary results following guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA').

Cambridge Cognition was ready to release its preliminary financial results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 24 March 2020. However, the FCA has strongly requested that all listed companies observe a moratorium on the publication of preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks from today's date. Whilst Cambridge Cognition as an AIM quoted company is not formally covered by this request, the Company will be observing this moratorium following advice from its auditors, Grant Thornton. Current guidance is that the Company may need to defer issuing its results for the year ended 31 December 2019 until such time as they are audited.

Further information on a revised timetable for publication of the Company's financial statements will be provided in due course.

The Company announced a trading update in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019 on 19 February 2020 and the Company anticipates no material differences to the information provided in that announcement.

Enquiries:

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc Tel: 01223 810 700 Matthew Stork, Chief Executive Officer press@camcog.com Nick Walters, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd (Nomad and Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7220 0500 Geoff Nash/ Simon Hicks (Corporate Finance) Alice Lane/ Manasa Patil (Corporate Broking) Dowgate Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Tel: 020 3903 7715 David Poutney/ James Serjeant IFC Advisory Ltd (Financial PR and IR) Tel: 020 3934 6630 Tim Metcalfe/ Graham Herring/ Zach Cohen

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.