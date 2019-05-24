Cambridge Cognition : NHS Bedfordshire CCG rolls out CANTAB Mobile to 50 practices following successful pilot study

We're pleased to announce that NHS Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) is introducing CANTAB Mobile, our iPad-based memory assessment tool, into a total of 50 general practices. This follows a successful year-long trial in one of its practices.

NHS Bedfordshire CCG joins a growing number of CCGs across the UK that are aiming to improve their dementia diagnosis rates by using CANTAB Mobile as a triage tool to detect early signs of clinically-relevant memory impairment.

To date, a total of over 32,000 patient assessments have been carried out using CANTAB Mobile.

'More than 50 patients have now taken the CANTAB Mobile assessment in our weekly 'Cantab clinic', finding it straightforward to use. It's very helpful to be able to review a report on a patient's memory and mood before their appointment with me.'

Dr Roshan Jayalath, King Street Surgery

Dementia diagnosis in the UK

Statistics from the Alzheimer's Society show that there are 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK and this number is set to soar to two million by 20511. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia, affecting 62% of those diagnosed. Whilst there is currently no cure for dementia, delaying its onset by even five years would halve the number of deaths associated with the condition - potentially saving 30,000 lives a year.

These statistics, coupled with the government's benchmark dementia diagnosis rate of 66.7%2 for those aged 65 and above, mean GPs are under increasing pressure to improve diagnosis rates and, in turn, improve patient outcomes.

How Bedfordshire GP practices will use CANTAB Mobile

CANTAB Mobile is an automated, standardised memory assessment, with an integrated depression scale, to triage older patients with concerns about their memory and those at increased risk of dementia.

The assessment takes 10 minutes to complete and the report is available immediately to determine whether patients can be reassured about their memory or require further investigation.

The assessments will be administered by practice staff in bookable weekly sessions, with the reports forwarded to the GPs. This frees up the doctors, thus allowing a higher throughput of testing, to find more patients requiring referral and potentially increasing dementia diagnosis rates. The use of CANTAB Mobile will allow clinicians to differentiate more easily between objective memory problems and depression, thus reducing the number of unnecessary referrals to memory clinics.

