Cambridge Cognition : NeuroVocalixT platform ready for clinical trials

13 September 2018

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc

('Cambridge Cognition' or the 'Company')

NeuroVocalix™ platform ready for clinical trials

The neuroscience technology company Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (AIM: COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, today announced its voice biomarker and AI platform, NeuroVocalix™, for use in clinical trials.

Having filed patents and announced the start of the technology programme last year, the Company has now confirmed its first voice-based cognitive assessments are available for use in its core pharmaceutical and biotechnology clinical trial channels.

NeuroVocalix enables novel voice-based cognitive assessments to be delivered directly to patients through mobile and tele-health platforms, helping to improve outcomes in clinical trials, aid clinical decision-making and play an important role in the management of long-term conditions such as chronic pain.

Data presented today at Intelligent Health in Basel demonstrates the new technology's ability to use AI to derive voice biomarkers, which can objectively measure mental states.

One major use of this technology is likely to be in the objective voice-based measurement of pain. Chronic pain is a major unmet medical need, affecting around 1 in 3 people worldwide and costing €441 billion per year in Europe1 and $560-635 billion per year in the USA2. Insufficient pain relief increases personal suffering and is a major cause for premature exit from the labour market, and increases risk of other health problems, social exclusion and poverty.

While many treatments for pain are available, they do not work for everyone and often have undesirable side effects. The lack of objective measurement of pain poses a major barrier to developing better treatments of pain control.

NeuroVocalix is designed to elicit and automatically analyse pain-related signals in human voice. This will provide an innovative, objective means of measuring pain for use in clinical trials as a more accurate assessment of a drug's effects and eventually in clinical practice where it will support appropriate prescribing and performance-based reimbursement.

This broadly applicable machine-learning platform is already generating interest from digital health companies specialising in areas ranging from pain to Parkinson's disease and psychiatry with the first commercial partnerships expected in 2018.

Dr Steven Powell, Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge Cognition said:'This new platform is a key step in the Company's strategy for growth; developing innovative near-patient digital technologies to optimise drug development and patient health outcomes. Voice biomarker data provides our commercial partners with additional insights into drug treatment outcomes and compliments our mobile, wearable and web-based digital health technologies in assessing cognition and brain health anytime, anywhere.'

References

1The Societal Impact of Pain Platform, 2017, Impact of Pain on Society Costs the EU up to 441 Billion Euros Annually. Available from: https://www.sip-platform.eu/press-area/article/impact-of-pain-on-society-costs-the-eu-up-to-441-billion-euros-annually

2Gaskin DJ, Richard P. The Economic Costs of Pain in the United States. In: Institute of Medicine (US) Committee on Advancing Pain Research, Care, and Education. Relieving Pain in America: A Blueprint for Transforming Prevention, Care, Education, and Research. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2011. Appendix C. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK92521/

Enquiries

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC Steven Powell, Chief Executive Officer Noah Konig, Director of Marketing Tel: 01223 810 700 press@camcog.com finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Geoff Nash / Simon Hicks Alice Lane Tel: 020 7220 0500 (Corporate Finance) (Corporate Broking) Dowgate Capital Stockbrokers Limited (Joint Broker) David Poutney / James Serjeant Tel: 020 3903 7715 IFC Advisory Ltd (Financial PR and IR) Graham Herring / Miles Nolan / Zach Cohen Tel: 020 3934 6630

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition is a neuroscience technology company developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The company's technologies assess cognitive health in patients worldwide to improve clinical trial outcomes, identify and stratify at-risk groups early, and reduce global R&D and healthcare costs.

For further information visit www.cambridgecognition.com