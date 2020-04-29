Log in
CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC

09:28aCAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Notice of Results
03/23CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Delayed Preliminary Results
03/17CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : COVID-19 Update
Cambridge Cognition : Notice of Results

04/29/2020

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc

Notice of Results

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (AIM: COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health,announcesthat its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2019 are expected to be released on 5 May 2020.

Enquiries:

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc

Tel: 01223 810 700

Matthew Stork, Chief Executive Officer

press@camcog.com

Nick Walters, Chief Financial Officer

finnCap Ltd (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 7220 0500

Geoff Nash/ Simon Hicks

(Corporate Finance)

Alice Lane/ Manasa Patil

(Corporate Broking)

Dowgate Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 3903 7715

David Poutney/ James Serjeant

IFC Advisory Ltd (Financial PR and IR)

Tel: 020 3934 6630

Tim Metcalfe/ Graham Herring/ Zach Cohen

Disclaimer

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 13:27:14 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 5,00 M
EBIT 2019 -3,00 M
Net income 2019 -2,90 M
Finance 2019 0,90 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,71x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
Capitalization 6,52 M
Chart CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 75,00  GBp
Last Close Price 21,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 257%
Spread / Average Target 257%
Spread / Lowest Target 257%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew William Stork Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Steven John Powell Chairman
Nicholas John Cordeaux Walters Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Eric Stephen Dodd Non-Executive Director
Debra Leeves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC-25.00%8
MICROSOFT CORPORATION7.68%1 291 583
ORACLE CORPORATION0.74%167 771
ADOBE INC.1.10%160 656
SAP SE-9.54%140 483
INTUIT INC.1.67%69 371
