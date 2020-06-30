Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc    COG   GB00B8DV9647

CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC

(COG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/29 11:35:06 am
38 GBX   +7.04%
02:14aCAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Trading Update
PU
06/09CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Grant of Options
PU
05/27CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : CANTAB Research Grant 2020 - Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cambridge Cognition : Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 02:14am EDT

30 June 2020

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc

('Cambridge Cognition' or the 'Company')

Trading Update

H1 2020 order intake almost double H1 2019

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (AIM: COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, is pleased to announce further contract wins in the first half of 2020, taking the order intake to £4.9m for the year to date, compared with £2.6m for the first half of 2019. To date in 2020, the Company has signed contracts for four large orders of over £500k and ten for between £50k and £500k, as well as taking many smaller orders. The contracted order book for the company is now at £7.5m compared to £5.7m at 31 December 2019.

The Company set out a new strategy last year with a focus on having a diversified portfolio and commercialising the new products developed in recent years. The recent contract wins are in line with that strategy and the four larger orders each included two or three of the following Cambridge Cognition offerings:

· CANTAB™, the world-leading digital assessment for cognition;

· Cambridge Cognition's new, configurable electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment solution (eCOA) launched late in 2019, and

· Digital solutions for measuring cognition in virtual and part-virtual clinical trials being conducted outside clinical trial sites.

The forward pipeline of opportunities for the Company continues to be positive. Several of these opportunities are for virtual or part-virtual clinical trials while others are reliant on clinical trial sites opening fully following the COVID-19 lockdown. Unless there is a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected that most, if not all, clinical trial sites will be open during Q3 2020.

Until all clinical trial sites are open again, we remain cautious around the extent to which these increased order levels will have a favourable impact on recognised revenues this year. However, as a number of clients have already indicated that they are now restarting trials that had been paused, the current prospects are encouraging.

Notice of Results

The Company will announce its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2020 on 22 September 2020, at which time further guidance on the anticipated outcome for the year will be provided.

Capital Markets Showcase

As previously announced, the Company will be hosting a Capital Markets Showcase via Webex later today, at 10am. Those not already registered who wish to express interest in attending the event should email zach.cohen@investor-focus.co.uk.

Commenting, Matthew Stork, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Cognition, said:

'These order wins are pleasing to see and confirm that the strategy we set last year is succeeding.

'We are seeing unprecedented demand for the breadth of solutions we are able to offer clients: CANTAB™ cognitive assessments, electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment solutions, digital solutions and also our new voice-based assessments for cognition. What is particularly pleasing is that many companies are ordering more than one solution, increasing sales per client.

'We are looking forward to delivering these new orders in the second half of the year and securing further orders from our strong order pipeline.'

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, contact:

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC

Matthew Stork, Chief Executive Officer

Nick Walters, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 012 2381 0700

press@camcog.com

finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Simon Hicks

Alice Lane / Manasa Patil

Tel: 020 7220 0500

(Corporate Finance)

(Corporate Broking)

Dowgate Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

David Poutney / James Serjeant

Tel: 020 3903 7715

IFC Advisory Ltd (Financial PR and IR)

Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Zach Cohen

Tel: 020 3934 6630

Notes to Editors

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition is a neuroscience technology company developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The company's software products assess cognitive health in patients worldwide to improve clinical trial outcomes, identify and stratify patients early and improve global efficiency in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

For further information visit www.cambridgecognition.com

Disclaimer

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 06:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDIN
02:14aCAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Trading Update
PU
06/09CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Grant of Options
PU
05/27CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : CANTAB Research Grant 2020 - Results
PU
05/27CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Over £1 million of New Contract Wins
PU
05/05CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Preliminary Results - Year ended 31 December 2019
PU
04/29CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Notice of Results
PU
03/23CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Delayed Preliminary Results
PU
03/17CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : COVID-19 Update
PU
03/17CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : £1.37 million of new eCOA contracts
PU
03/09CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Result of General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 5,00 M 6,15 M 6,15 M
Net income 2019 -2,90 M -3,57 M -3,57 M
Net cash 2019 0,90 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,09x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 73
Free-Float 60,5%
Chart CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 75,00 GBX
Last Close Price 38,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 97,4%
Spread / Average Target 97,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew William Stork Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Steven John Powell Chairman
Nicholas John Cordeaux Walters Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Eric Stephen Dodd Non-Executive Director
Debra Leeves Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC35.71%14
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.50%1 488 857
ADOBE INC.28.62%204 779
ORACLE CORPORATION2.27%166 261
SAP SE1.76%163 012
SERVICENOW INC.39.75%76 276
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group