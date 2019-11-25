Log in
CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC

CAMBRIDGE COGNITION HOLDINGS PLC

(COG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/25 03:01:16 am
28.745 GBp   +6.46%
CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : expands eCOA and wins contract
PU
10/25CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Alzheimer's drug potential for Cambridge Cognition
PU
09/23CAMBRIDGE COGNITION : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
Cambridge Cognition : expands eCOA and wins contract

11/25/2019 | 03:08am EST

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc

('Cambridge Cognition' or the 'Company')

Cambridge Cognition expands eCOA offering and wins

$225,000 contract with top 10 pharmaceutical company

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (AIM: COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, is pleased to announce the launch of an improved electronic clinical outcomes assessment ('eCOA') platform that has already attracted a new client from one of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

Clinicians and patients complete clinical outcome assessments (COAs), such as questionnaires and scales, during clinical trials in order to monitor the effects of treatment. With the ubiquity of electronic devices, these necessary assessments are increasingly being delivered on smartphones, tablets and desktops, and so much so that the eCOA market is estimated to reach $2 billion by 20251.

After investing proceeds from the fundraise earlier this year, Cambridge Cognition has expanded its eCOA offering to include complex forms, alerting, interview recording and playback. Following the launch of the enhanced functionality the Company is pleased to announce a new clinical trial contract worth over US$225,000.

The Company's eCOA solution can be rapidly configured for each new clinical trial. This means that deployment of new clinical outcome instruments takes days, rather than weeks or months, once the licences have been secured.

This new contract has tight study deadlines, with multiple outcome assessments for over 100 patients across five time-points. In using the Company's automated assessment system, the administrative burden for sites is reduced, while consistency in data collection and quality is ensured. Crucially, having a single platform to deliver both electronic questionnaires and scales, alongside the Company's CANTABTM cognitive assessments, provides a seamless user experience for the patient.

Commenting, Matthew Stork, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Cognition, said:

'Increasingly, pharmaceutical and biotech companies are recognising the operational benefits of delivering questionnaires and scales electronically in their clinical trials. Our new eCOA offering enables us to capitalise on this shift and to provide an extremely fast turn-around from contract agreement to study deployment. We are pleased to see that the investment in development made this year has already helped us to build a new relationship with another prestigious partner. We look forward to this being one of many such partnerships.'

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

For further information, contact:

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC

Matthew Stork, Chief Executive Officer

Nick Walters, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 012 2381 0700

press@camcog.com

finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Simon Hicks

Alice Lane / Manasa Patil

Tel: 020 7220 0500

(Corporate Finance)

(Corporate Broking)

Dowgate Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

David Poutney / James Serjeant

Tel: 020 3903 7715

IFC Advisory Ltd (Financial PR and IR)

Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Zach Cohen

Tel: 020 3934 6630

Notes to Editors

References

1. Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Market : Grand View Research

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition is a neuroscience technology company developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The company's software products assess cognitive health in patients worldwide to improve clinical trial outcomes, identify and stratify patients early and improve global efficiency in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

For further information visit www.cambridgecognition.com

Disclaimer

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 08:07:01 UTC
