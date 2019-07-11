Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Camden National Corporation    CAC

CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

(CAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Camden National Corporation : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 08:31am EDT

CAMDEN, Maine, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A conference call and webcast will be held at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 hosted by Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Deborah A. Jordan, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Parties interested in listening to the teleconference should dial into the call or connect to the webcast link 10 – 15 minutes before it begins. Dial-in and webcast information to participate is as follows:

Live Dial-In (Domestic): (888) 349-0139
Live Dial-In (International): (412) 542-4154
Live Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cac190730.html

A link to the live webcast will be will be available on Camden National Corporation's website under "Investor Relations" at www.CamdenNational.com prior to the meeting. The transcript and replay of the conference call will also be made available on Camden National's website following the conference call.

About Camden National Corporation
Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC), headquartered in Camden, Maine, is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $4.4 billion in assets and nearly 650 employees. Camden National Bank, its subsidiary, is a full-service community bank founded in 1875 that offers an array of consumer and business financial products and services, accompanied by the latest in digital banking technology to empower customers to bank the way they want. The Bank provides personalized service through a network of 60 banking centers, 71 ATMs, and lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, all complemented by 24/7 live phone support. Greenwich Associates named Camden National Bank a 2018 Greenwich CX Leader in U.S. Retail Banking, a designation that recognizes top U.S. banks in customer experience. In 2018, Camden National Bank received the "Lender at Work for Maine" Award from the Finance Authority of Maine. Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management. To learn more, visit www.CamdenNational.com. Member FDIC.

www.camdennational.com. (PRNewsFoto/Camden National Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Camden National Corporation)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camden-national-corporation-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-july-30-2019-300882986.html

SOURCE Camden National Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATIO
08:31aCAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results ..
PR
06/25CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
06/25CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION : 's Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05/14CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
05/09CAMDEN NATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
05/03CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
04/30CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
04/30CAMDEN NATIONAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/30CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION : Reports An 11% Increase In First Quarter 2019 Earn..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About