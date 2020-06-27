Camden Property Trust : 5 Ways to Green Clean Your Apartment Home

5 Ways to Green Clean Your Apartment Home

It is now time to get your Camden apartment out of the winter funk with a good spring cleaning. Camden is committed to sustainability, and we know many of our residents are too. Here are a few tips and tricks for green cleaning in your apartment home.

1. Use a Steam Cleaner

Handheld steam cleaners are easy to use! They provide convenient and chemical-free cleaning for quick spills and light cleaning tasks. They can clean tile, hard floors, kitchen appliances, bathrooms and even outdoor areas. Fill the steamer with water and let it heat up. You will be cleaning that dirt and grime in no time.

2. Use Reusable Cloths

Do you have old rags hanging around? Don't throw them out! Keep a basket with them near your cleaning supplies, easily accessible for your quick cleanups. They clean more efficiently and are much less wasteful than a paper towel that you throw away after each use. After you have used your rags., cloths or old towels, throw them in the wash. . For those extra grimy jobs, use old socks or scraps of fabric you have lying around. Once your dirty job is complete, toss it out.

3. Plants Clean the Air

There are many great plants that can add a little bit of color to your apartment home. For example, to help with odors and purify the air, a snake plant if the way to go. This beautiful plant is easy to care for and does not need direct light to thrive. You also save electricity by not using an air purifier. Let nature help you cleanse your apartment.

4. Use Natural Chemicals Like Vinegar and Baking Soda

Did you know vinegar and baking soda can get rid of stains on bathroom tile, chrome fixtures, windows, mirrors, and pretty much any other surface? To make your own all-purpose cleaner in bulk, stir ½ cup of vinegar and ¼ cup of baking soda into a ½ gallon of water. That's a pet-friendly, kid-friendly, and environmentally friendly cleaning solution. You can feel good about cleaning your apartment home with this solution!

5. Use Reusable Mop Pads

You don't need those fancy, name brand disposable, one-time use mop pads to clean your apartment floor. What a waste! Use a reusable mop to make your floors sparkle. They are easy to pop on and off your mop. Once they are dirty, just throw them in the laundry, and they are like new!

Need some other great sustainable living tips? Check out our SimplyCamden's blogs about simple tips for saving water and how to save energy in your apartment. You will be living green in no time!