Camden Property Trust

News 
Camden Property Trust : Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference

09/21/2018

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) announced today that the Company will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference being held September 25-26, 2018 in New York. Camden’s roundtable discussion has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 12:40 PM Eastern Time. The event will be webcast live in a listen-only mode at camdenliving.com in the Investors section, and an audio archive will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event concludes.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 56,194 apartment homes in 165 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in America, ranking #24.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 951 M
EBIT 2018 244 M
Net income 2018 159 M
Debt 2018 2 418 M
Yield 2018 3,29%
P/E ratio 2018 55,49
P/E ratio 2019 49,49
EV / Sales 2018 11,7x
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
Capitalization 8 695 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 97,4 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
D. Keith Oden President & Trustee
H. Malcolm Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST1.77%8 695
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL6.51%25 966
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES3.21%25 450
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST1.05%16 206
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY1.22%11 664
UDR INC.4.05%10 844
