Camden Property Trust : Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) announced today that the Company will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Real Estate Conference being held September 25-26, 2018 in New York. Camden’s roundtable discussion has been scheduled for Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 12:40 PM Eastern Time. The event will be webcast live in a listen-only mode at camdenliving.com in the Investors section, and an audio archive will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event concludes.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 56,194 apartment homes in 165 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in America, ranking #24.

