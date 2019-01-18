Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Camden Property Trust    CPT

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST (CPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/18 04:00:00 pm
91.88 USD   +0.12%
2016Airbnb Offers Landlords an Incentive
DJ
2016CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : quaterly earnings release
2014CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Camden Property Trust : Announces Tax Characteristics of 2018 Distributions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 06:27pm EST

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced today the income tax characteristics of its 2018 distributions paid to shareholders as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid banks, brokerage firms, and institutional investors that are required to issue Forms 1099 to their account holders. The final classifications of the distributions for 2018 are as follows:

Camden Property Trust – Common Shares (CUSIP – 133131102)

                                                     

Record

Date

   

Payment

Date

     

Total

Distribution

Per Share

     

Ordinary

Taxable

Dividends

     

Qualified
Dividends(1)

      

Total Capital Gain
Distribution

     

Section 199A
Dividends(1)
03/30/18     04/17/18       $0.770000       $0.747060       $0.004724       $0.022940       $0.742336
06/29/18     07/17/18       $0.770000       $0.747060       $0.004724       $0.022940       $0.742336
09/28/18     10/17/18       $0.770000       $0.747060       $0.004724       $0.022940       $0.742336
12/17/18     01/17/19       $0.770000       $0.747060       $0.004724       $0.022940       $0.742336

(1)These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2018 ordinary taxable dividends amount.

The tax treatment of these dividends by state and local authorities may vary from the federal treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect taxpayers differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders how dividends should be reported on their tax returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult their own tax advisors for the income tax consequences of the dividend payments outlined above.

In addition to historical information, this document contains forward-looking statements under the federal securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which Camden (the “Company”) operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Factors which may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Camden’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements made in this document represent management’s opinions at the time of this publication, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements because of subsequent events.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in America, ranking #24.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
06:27pCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Tax Characteristics of 2018 Distributions
BU
01/07CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Confe..
BU
2018CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : US Bancorp DE Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Camden Prope..
AQ
2018CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Named One of the Best Workplaces for Diversity
BU
2018CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
BU
2018CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Named One of Top Workplaces in Houston for 2018
BU
2018New Research Coverage Highlights Camden Property Trust, American Airlines Gro..
AQ
2018CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Named One of 2018 Best Workplaces for Women
BU
2018CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 953 M
EBIT 2018 227 M
Net income 2018 158 M
Debt 2018 2 373 M
Yield 2018 3,36%
P/E ratio 2018 55,56
P/E ratio 2019 50,28
EV / Sales 2018 11,5x
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
Capitalization 8 547 M
Chart CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Camden Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 98,4 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
D. Keith Oden President & Trustee
H. Malcolm Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST4.22%8 547
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL5.91%26 738
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES5.34%25 342
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST5.29%17 057
UDR INC.4.82%11 443
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY3.85%11 384
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.