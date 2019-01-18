Camden Property Trust : Announces Tax Characteristics of 2018 Distributions

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced today the income tax
characteristics of its 2018 distributions paid to shareholders as they
will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. The Company is releasing information
at this time to aid banks, brokerage firms, and institutional investors
that are required to issue Forms 1099 to their account holders. The
final classifications of the distributions for 2018 are as follows:
Camden Property Trust – Common Shares (CUSIP – 133131102)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
Date
|
|
|
Payment
Date
|
|
|
|
Total
Distribution
Per Share
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividends
|
|
|
|
Qualified
Dividends(1)
|
|
|
|
Total Capital Gain
Distribution
|
|
|
|
Section 199A
Dividends(1)
|
|
|
|
03/30/18
|
|
|
04/17/18
|
|
|
|
$0.770000
|
|
|
|
$0.747060
|
|
|
|
$0.004724
|
|
|
|
$0.022940
|
|
|
|
$0.742336
|
|
|
|
06/29/18
|
|
|
07/17/18
|
|
|
|
$0.770000
|
|
|
|
$0.747060
|
|
|
|
$0.004724
|
|
|
|
$0.022940
|
|
|
|
$0.742336
|
|
|
|
09/28/18
|
|
|
10/17/18
|
|
|
|
$0.770000
|
|
|
|
$0.747060
|
|
|
|
$0.004724
|
|
|
|
$0.022940
|
|
|
|
$0.742336
|
|
|
|
12/17/18
|
|
|
01/17/19
|
|
|
|
$0.770000
|
|
|
|
$0.747060
|
|
|
|
$0.004724
|
|
|
|
$0.022940
|
|
|
|
$0.742336
(1)These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2018
ordinary taxable dividends amount.
The tax treatment of these dividends by state and local authorities may
vary from the federal treatment. Because federal and state tax laws
affect taxpayers differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders how
dividends should be reported on their tax returns. The Company
encourages shareholders to consult their own tax advisors for the income
tax consequences of the dividend payments outlined above.
In addition to historical information, this document contains
forward-looking statements under the federal securities law. These
statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections
about the industry and markets in which Camden (the “Company”) operates,
management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and
involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict.
Factors which may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to
differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements
are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Camden’s Annual Report
on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements made in this document
represent management’s opinions at the time of this publication, and the
Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements
because of subsequent events.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company
engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment,
acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities.
Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160
apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6
properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will
increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was
recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as
one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in America, ranking #24.
