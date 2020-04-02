Log in
Camden Property Trust : Establishes Resident Relief Fund for COVID-19 Pandemic

04/02/2020 | 06:10pm EDT

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today it has established a $5 million Resident Relief Fund for Camden residents experiencing financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “While the full impact of COVID-19 on our country is still unknown, we want to assist residents experiencing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing mandates,” said Richard J. Campo, Camden’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company’s Resident Relief Fund is intended to help affected residents by providing financial assistance for living expenses such as food, utilities, medical expenses, insurance, childcare or transportation, and grants would be offered to Camden residents in good standing and not currently on notice to vacate. Residents would need to complete an application and provide reasonable proof of loss of job/income. Financial assistance would be up to a maximum of $2,000 per apartment home.

In addition to historical information, this document contains forward-looking statements under the federal securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which Camden operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Factors which may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Camden’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements made in this document represent management’s opinions at the time of this publication, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements because of subsequent events.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,107 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 8 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 58,315 apartment homes in 172 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by Fortune magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employeesʼ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.


© Business Wire 2020
