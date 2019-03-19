Camden Property Trust : Named One of the Best Workplaces in Texas

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced today that it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Texas, ranking #17. The full list and related stories can be accessed online now at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/texas/2019.

“We are honored to be recognized again by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® for providing an exceptional work environment for our team members,” said Keith Oden, President of Camden Property Trust.

The companies on this list were selected based on feedback from more than 42,000 Texas-based employees. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE Magazine for the 12th consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in America, ranking #19.

