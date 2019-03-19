Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Camden Property Trust    CPT

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST

(CPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Camden Property Trust : Named One of the Best Workplaces in Texas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) announced today that it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Texas, ranking #17. The full list and related stories can be accessed online now at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/texas/2019.

“We are honored to be recognized again by FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® for providing an exceptional work environment for our team members,” said Keith Oden, President of Camden Property Trust.

The companies on this list were selected based on feedback from more than 42,000 Texas-based employees. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE Magazine for the 12th consecutive year as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in America, ranking #19.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
04:16pCAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Named One of the Best Workplaces in Texas
BU
03/08CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
02/26CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Participation in Citi's 2019 Global Property C..
BU
02/22CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
02/20First Interstate Bank Acquires Shares of 537 Camden Property Trust
AQ
02/19CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Pricing of Common Shares
BU
02/19CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Public Offering of Common Shares
BU
02/15CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/14CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST : Named One of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®
BU
01/31CAMDEN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 012 M
EBIT 2019 253 M
Net income 2019 178 M
Debt 2019 2 457 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 53,19
P/E ratio 2020 48,98
EV / Sales 2019 12,0x
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
Capitalization 9 656 M
Chart CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Camden Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard J. Campo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
D. Keith Oden President & Trustee
H. Malcolm Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Alexander J. K. Jessett Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
Kristy P. Simonette Chief Information Officer & SVP-Strategic Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST13.48%9 656
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL12.07%27 368
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES13.30%27 314
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.16.74%18 804
UDR INC.12.59%12 295
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY12.51%12 139
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.