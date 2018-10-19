Log in
News Summary

Cameco : Provides Date for Q3 Results and Conference Call

10/19/2018 | 06:43pm CEST

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, October 19, 2018

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its third quarter results before markets open on Friday, November 2, 2018.

Cameco invites investors and the media to join its third quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss the financial results and company developments before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

To join the call, please dial 800-319-4610 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-5340. An operator will put your call through. The slides and a live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com.

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, December 2, 2018, by calling 800-319-6413 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-9010 (Passcode 2589).

Profile

Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two Candu fuel manufacturers in Canada. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Our uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403

Media inquiries:
Carey Hyndman
306-956-6317

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 16:42:01 UTC
