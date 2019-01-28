Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cameco Corp    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORP (CCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cameco : Provides Dates for Q4 Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 10:54pm EST

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) will issue its fourth quarter results after markets close on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Cameco invites investors and the media to join its fourth quarter conference call with the company's senior executives on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

Cameco will discuss the financial results and company developments before opening the call to questions from investors and the media.

To join the call, please dial 800-319-4610 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-5340. An operator will put your call through. The slides and a live webcast of the conference call will be available from a link at cameco.com.

A recorded version of the proceedings will be available on our website shortly after the call, and on post view until midnight, Eastern, March 11, 2019, by calling 800-319-6413 (Canada and US toll-free) or 604-638-9010 (Passcode 2896).

Profile

Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two Candu fuel manufacturers in Canada. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Our uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Investor inquiries:
Rachelle Girard
306-956-6403

Media inquiries:
Carey Hyndman
306-956-6317

Disclaimer

Cameco Corporation published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 03:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMECO CORP
10:54pCAMECO : Provides Dates for Q4 Results and Conference Call
PU
01/22Purepoint Uranium Group Inc - Commences Drilling at Hook Lake
AQ
01/21CANALASKA URANIUM : plans drilling at West McArthur
AQ
01/11CAMECO : Investor Webcast Advisory
AQ
2018PUREPOINT URANIUM : Hook Lake JV Partners Approve $3 Million for 2019 Exploratio..
AQ
2018CAMECO CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018FORAN MINING : Encounters High Grade Copper and Gold arom Upper West Zone at McI..
AQ
2018PUREPOINT URANIUM : A Comprehensive Look at the Hook Lake JV Project
AQ
2018URANIUM WEEK : The Chase Is On
AQ
2018URANIUM WEEK : Producer Power
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 2 074 M
EBIT 2018 43,3 M
Net income 2018 84,7 M
Debt 2018 573 M
Yield 2018 0,53%
P/E ratio 2018 95,98
P/E ratio 2019 68,70
EV / Sales 2018 3,33x
EV / Sales 2019 3,61x
Capitalization 6 333 M
Chart CAMECO CORP
Duration : Period :
Cameco Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMECO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,2  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy S. Gitzel President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ian Donald Bruce Chairman
Brian Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Grant E. Isaac Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Henry Clappison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMECO CORP3.36%4 791
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%5 448
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)1.72%5 446
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%4 139
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-3.89%1 088
DENISON MINES CORP11.11%309
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.