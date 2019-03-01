Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Cameco Corp    CCO   CA13321L1085

CAMECO CORP

(CCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/01 04:00:00 pm
15.33 CAD   +0.39%
05:17pCameco Well Positioned to Self-manage its Financial Risks; 2019 Outlook Unchanged
GL
02/15CAMECO : Investor Webcast Advisory
PU
02/12URANIUM WEEK : It's Not Easy Being Green
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cameco Well Positioned to Self-manage its Financial Risks; 2019 Outlook Unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 05:17pm EST

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) reaffirms its ability to meet its financial obligations and self-manage risk, despite the recent downgrade in its credit rating.

“We are disappointed by the ratings downgrade. Our 2018 results and our outlook for 2019 are as expected, but the deliberate decisions we have made to strengthen the company for the long-term come with some near-term costs, which impact our credit metrics,” said Grant Isaac, Cameco’s senior vice-president and CFO. “We have done what we said we would do, and have been transparent and clear about the near-term costs associated with our actions. While we continue to navigate by our investment-grade rating, we will not abandon our strategy in the interest of improving near-term financial metrics at the expense of creating long-term value.”

Cameco has taken a number of deliberate actions to reduce supply and streamline operations, which have allowed us to preserve the value of our tier-one assets and build more than $1 billion dollars of cash on our balance sheet. We expect these actions will also allow the company to continue to generate positive cash flow in 2019, and will provide us with the option to retire the $500 million in debt maturing this year, or more aggressively reduce the debt on our balance sheet if it makes sense to do so. There are some near-term costs associated with our actions, like care and maintenance costs, but we expect the benefit over the long term will far outweigh those costs.

Cameco’s 2019 outlook remains unchanged and, as noted in our annual management’s discussion and analysis, there are a number of factors that could result in significant upside to that outlook. Some of the more notable items are:

  • The results of the investigation under the Section 232 Trade Expansion Act in the US, and the potential impact on the uranium market and uranium prices.
  • A potential cost award from the Tax Court of Canada based on the unequivocal win in our case with Canada Revenue Agency, where we have applied for costs of $38 million.
  • A potential award for damages from the TEPCO arbitration panel, where we are seeking about $700 million US.

“Our strategy is designed to allow us to adjust to the dynamic market we find ourselves in today, and to keep the company strong and viable for the long term,” said Isaac. “Global population is on the rise, and with the world’s need for safe, clean, reliable baseload energy, we remain confident in the future of the nuclear industry.”

Profile

Cameco is one of the world’s largest providers of uranium fuel. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Our uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release includes statements and information about our expectations for the future, which we refer to as forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on our current views, which can change significantly, and actual results and events may be significantly different from what we currently expect. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include: the statement reaffirming our ability to meet our financial obligations and self-manage risk, despite the recent downgrade in our credit rating; the statements regarding our outlook for 2019 and the factors that could improve our actual results; the statement that we will not abandon our strategy in order to improve near-term financial metrics; the statements regarding our cash flow in 2019; our ability to reduce debt; our expectations regarding the long-term benefits of our actions; and our views regarding population increase, future energy needs and the  future of the nuclear industry. Material risks that could lead to different results include the risk that the recently announced downgrade in our credit rating could have unexpected implications for us, as well as all of the other material risks referred to in our 2018 annual MD&A and our most recent annual information form. In presenting the forward-looking information, we have made material assumptions which may prove incorrect about the recently announced downgrade in our credit rating not having any significant adverse effect on us, in addition to the other material assumptions referred to in our 2018 annual MD&A and our most recent annual information form. Forward-looking information is designed to help you understand management’s current views of our near-term and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. We will not necessarily update this information unless we are required to by securities laws.


Investor inquiries:Rachelle Girard306-956-6403
   
Media inquiries:Carey Hyndman306-956-6317

 

notag_500w.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMECO CORP
05:17pCameco Well Positioned to Self-manage its Financial Risks; 2019 Outlook Uncha..
GL
02/15CAMECO : Investor Webcast Advisory
PU
02/12URANIUM WEEK : It's Not Easy Being Green
AQ
02/11CAMECO : beats estimates, BMO raises target on improve balance sheet
AQ
02/11CAMECO : Reports Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results
AQ
02/08CAMECO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/08Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results
GL
02/04CAMECO : Ends Up 5.88%, Sees Highest Close Since January 2017 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/28CAMECO : Provides Dates for Q4 Results and Conference Call
PU
01/22Purepoint Uranium Group Inc - Commences Drilling at Hook Lake
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 820 M
EBIT 2019 87,9 M
Net income 2019 45,3 M
Debt 2019 459 M
Yield 2019 0,52%
P/E ratio 2019 86,22
P/E ratio 2020 83,67
EV / Sales 2019 3,57x
EV / Sales 2020 3,49x
Capitalization 6 044 M
Chart CAMECO CORP
Duration : Period :
Cameco Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMECO CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,3  CAD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy S. Gitzel President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ian Donald Bruce Chairman
Brian Reilly Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Grant E. Isaac Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Henry Clappison Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMECO CORP0.97%4 594
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%5 929
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)16.05%5 927
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%4 720
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-19.79%913
DENISON MINES CORP12.70%315
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.