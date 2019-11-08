Log in
Cameron Investors Trust : Result of Meeting

11/08/2019 | 09:48am EST

Date: 8 November 2019

Cameron Investors Trust plc

LEI: 213800INFNVE5UT4TD45

CAMERON INVESTORS TRUST PLC

Results of First General Meeting

In connection with the proposals for the reconstruction, voluntary winding-up and rollover of Cameron Investors Trust plc (the "Company") into Troy Income & Growth Trust plc, the Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution and special resolution, which were put forward at the First General Meeting held today, have been voted on and passed by Shareholders.

Details of the proxy votes cast on the resolutions are included in this announcement.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of First General Meeting contained in the Company’s circular to shareholders dated 22 October 2019 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Circular is also available in electronic format in the Company's website, www.cameroninvestors.co.uk.

Proxy Votes

For information, the proxy votes cast in respect of the First General Meeting were as follows:

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Votes Total Votes Withheld
Approve the Related Party Transaction 906,250 100 0 0 906,252 2
Authorise the implementation of the Scheme by the Liquidators 1,174,250 100 0 0 1,174,250 0

*           The votes "For" include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the contact otherwise requires.

Enquiries

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

0131 538 1400


© PRNewswire 2019
