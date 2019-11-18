Cameron Investors Trust : Result of Meeting

Date: 18 November 2019

Cameron Investors Trust plc

LEI: 213800INFNVE5UT4TD45

CAMERON INVESTORS TRUST PLC

Results of Second General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that the special resolution to place Cameron Investors Trust plc (the "Company") into members’ voluntary liquidation was voted on and approved by the Company’s shareholders at the Second General Meeting held earlier today and Derek Hyslop and Patrick Brazzill, both of Ernst & Young LLP, Attria One, 144 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8EX have been appointed as joint liquidators.

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of Second General Meeting contained in the Company’s circular to shareholders dated 22 October 2019 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The Circular is also available in electronic format on the Company's website, www.cameroninvestors.co.uk.

Scheme entitlements

The Company is also pleased to announce, as at the Calculation Date and calculated in accordance with the terms of the Scheme, the FAV per Cameron Share was 1,075.99 pence and FAV per TIGT Share was 82.15 pence. On this basis each shareholder will receive approximately 13.097849 New Shares in respect of each Ordinary Share held. Fractional entitlements to New Shares under the Scheme will not be issued and entitlements will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. Assets representing fractional entitlements will be retained for the benefit of TIGT.

Application has been made by TIGT to the FCA and the London Stock Exchange for the listing and admission to trading of the New Shares in TIGT to be effective on at 8.00 a.m. on 20 November 2019.

Suspension and cancellation of Shares

As set out in the Circular the Shares were suspended from listing on the Official List of the FCA and from trading on the London Stock Exchange at 7.30 a.m. this morning, 18 November 2019, in anticipation of the Second General Meeting. Following the passing of the resolution, the joint liquidators have been authorised to apply to the FCA for the cancellation of the listing of the Shares on the premium segment of the Official List and trading on the Main Market. It is expected such cancellation will take effect at 8.00 a.m. on 20 November 2019.

Proxy votes

For information, the proxy votes cast in respect of the Second General Meeting were as follows:

Resolution Votes For* % Votes Against % Votes Total Votes Withheld Authorise the Company being placed into members’ voluntary liquidation 1,092,750 100 0 0 0 0

* The votes "For" include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the contact otherwise requires.

Enquiries

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

0131 538 1400