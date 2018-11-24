CAMPBELL SOUP 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company-CPB

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until November 27, 2018
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB). Investor losses must relate
to purchases of the Company’s shares between August 31, 2017 and May 17,
2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
District of New Jersey.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Campbell and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cpb/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by November 27, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
On May 18, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing financial results,
for the third straight quarter, including the poor performance of its
Campbell Fresh division that forced it to take a $619 million pre-tax
non-cash impairment charge, a $19 million quarterly loss for the
division, further revisions to its fiscal year 2018 earnings guidance,
and that the Company’s CEO was stepping down immediately. On this news,
the price of Campbell’s shares plummeted.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
