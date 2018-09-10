Campbell Soup : Appoints Craig Slavtcheff Head of Research & Development

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced the appointment of Craig Slavtcheff, 51, as Vice President and Head of Research and Development (R&D). Slavtcheff will lead Campbell’s entire R&D organization, including strategy, innovation and product development for the company’s divisions, as well as its science and technology, regulatory, nutrition, and culinary teams. He will report to Campbell’s Chief Operating Officer, Luca Mignini.

“Effective Research and Development is a critical component of Campbell’s focused strategy to leverage our leading brands and market positions in North America. Craig is a disciplined and seasoned leader with a strong record of building effective teams that deliver compelling product innovation and drive business results,” said Mignini. “His more than 30 years of R&D experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry will be instrumental in aligning our innovation efforts against the differentiated portfolio roles of our brands.”

Most recently, Slavtcheff served as Vice President, R&D for Campbell Snacks and International. Prior to that he was Vice President, R&D for the Global Biscuits and Snacks division, a position he has held since 2015. Since joining Campbell in 2012, Slavtcheff and his team have combined culinary inspiration with product and packaging technology to develop snacks that appeal to consumers’ desire for delicious, affordable and real foods. His team has built a strong product pipeline across Global Biscuits and Snacks, including the new Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse cookies line, one of the company’s most successful launches in more than a decade. In addition, Slavtcheff led the teams that created organic wheat Goldfish crackers and new flavors of Milano cookies inspired by confections and ice cream. He also played an important role in expanding the Arnott’s Tim Tam biscuit brand into emerging markets.

Before joining Campbell, Slavtcheff held the positions of Senior Vice President of R&D and Quality Affairs at Sun Products Corporation and the North American Head of Home & Personal Care R&D at Unilever. In these roles, he led R&D and innovation for popular global brands, including Dove and Pond’s cleansing & beauty products, Suave hair care, and Wisk and All laundry detergents.

Slavtcheff is a Board of Trustee member and Executive Committee member for The American Institute of Baking and served as an Industrial Advisory Board Member for the University of Connecticut’s Chemical Engineering Department, where he earned his B.S. degree in chemical engineering. He has been awarded more than dozens of patents in his career.

Slavtcheff replaces Carlos Barroso who retired from Campbell in August 2018.

