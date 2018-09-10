Campbell Soup : Appoints Craig Slavtcheff Head of Research & Development

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced the appointment
of Craig Slavtcheff, 51, as Vice President and Head of Research and
Development (R&D). Slavtcheff will lead Campbell’s entire R&D
organization, including strategy, innovation and product development for
the company’s divisions, as well as its science and technology,
regulatory, nutrition, and culinary teams. He will report to Campbell’s
Chief Operating Officer, Luca Mignini.
“Effective Research and Development is a critical component of
Campbell’s focused strategy to leverage our leading brands and market
positions in North America. Craig is a disciplined and seasoned leader
with a strong record of building effective teams that deliver compelling
product innovation and drive business results,” said Mignini. “His more
than 30 years of R&D experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry
will be instrumental in aligning our innovation efforts against the
differentiated portfolio roles of our brands.”
Most recently, Slavtcheff served as Vice President, R&D for Campbell
Snacks and International. Prior to that he was Vice President, R&D for
the Global Biscuits and Snacks division, a position he has held since
2015. Since joining Campbell in 2012, Slavtcheff and his team have
combined culinary inspiration with product and packaging technology to
develop snacks that appeal to consumers’ desire for delicious,
affordable and real foods. His team has built a strong product pipeline
across Global Biscuits and Snacks, including the new Pepperidge Farm
Farmhouse cookies line, one of the company’s most successful
launches in more than a decade. In addition, Slavtcheff led the teams
that created organic wheat Goldfish crackers and new flavors of Milano
cookies inspired by confections and ice cream. He also played an
important role in expanding the Arnott’s Tim Tam biscuit brand
into emerging markets.
Before joining Campbell, Slavtcheff held the positions of Senior Vice
President of R&D and Quality Affairs at Sun Products Corporation and the
North American Head of Home & Personal Care R&D at Unilever. In these
roles, he led R&D and innovation for popular global brands, including Dove
and Pond’s cleansing & beauty products, Suave hair
care, and Wisk and All laundry detergents.
Slavtcheff is a Board of Trustee member and Executive Committee member
for The American Institute of Baking and served as an Industrial
Advisory Board Member for the University of Connecticut’s Chemical
Engineering Department, where he earned his B.S. degree in chemical
engineering. He has been awarded more than dozens of patents in his
career.
Slavtcheff replaces Carlos Barroso who retired from Campbell in August
2018.
