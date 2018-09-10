Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Campbell Soup    CPB

CAMPBELL SOUP (CPB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/10 10:00:00 pm
40.59 USD   +0.92%
10:31pCAMPBELL SOUP : Appoints Craig Slavtcheff Head of Research & Develop..
BU
03:53pEXCLUSIVE - CAM : sources
RE
03:50pEXCLUSIVE : Campbell Soup steps up CEO search, COO a contender - sou..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Campbell Soup : Appoints Craig Slavtcheff Head of Research & Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today announced the appointment of Craig Slavtcheff, 51, as Vice President and Head of Research and Development (R&D). Slavtcheff will lead Campbell’s entire R&D organization, including strategy, innovation and product development for the company’s divisions, as well as its science and technology, regulatory, nutrition, and culinary teams. He will report to Campbell’s Chief Operating Officer, Luca Mignini.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005893/en/

Craig Slavtcheff (Photo: Business Wire)

Craig Slavtcheff (Photo: Business Wire)

“Effective Research and Development is a critical component of Campbell’s focused strategy to leverage our leading brands and market positions in North America. Craig is a disciplined and seasoned leader with a strong record of building effective teams that deliver compelling product innovation and drive business results,” said Mignini. “His more than 30 years of R&D experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry will be instrumental in aligning our innovation efforts against the differentiated portfolio roles of our brands.”

Most recently, Slavtcheff served as Vice President, R&D for Campbell Snacks and International. Prior to that he was Vice President, R&D for the Global Biscuits and Snacks division, a position he has held since 2015. Since joining Campbell in 2012, Slavtcheff and his team have combined culinary inspiration with product and packaging technology to develop snacks that appeal to consumers’ desire for delicious, affordable and real foods. His team has built a strong product pipeline across Global Biscuits and Snacks, including the new Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse cookies line, one of the company’s most successful launches in more than a decade. In addition, Slavtcheff led the teams that created organic wheat Goldfish crackers and new flavors of Milano cookies inspired by confections and ice cream. He also played an important role in expanding the Arnott’s Tim Tam biscuit brand into emerging markets.

Before joining Campbell, Slavtcheff held the positions of Senior Vice President of R&D and Quality Affairs at Sun Products Corporation and the North American Head of Home & Personal Care R&D at Unilever. In these roles, he led R&D and innovation for popular global brands, including Dove and Pond’s cleansing & beauty products, Suave hair care, and Wisk and All laundry detergents.

Slavtcheff is a Board of Trustee member and Executive Committee member for The American Institute of Baking and served as an Industrial Advisory Board Member for the University of Connecticut’s Chemical Engineering Department, where he earned his B.S. degree in chemical engineering. He has been awarded more than dozens of patents in his career.

Slavtcheff replaces Carlos Barroso who retired from Campbell in August 2018.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's 500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo. To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMPBELL SOUP
10:31pCAMPBELL SOUP : Appoints Craig Slavtcheff Head of Research & Development
BU
03:53pEXCLUSIVE - CAMPBELL SOUP STEPS UP C : sources
RE
03:50pEXCLUSIVE : Campbell Soup steps up CEO search, COO a contender - sources
RE
03:50pCAMPBELL SOUP : down to short list for CEO
AQ
07:12aCAMPBELL SOUP : SOUPED UP Campbell Soup steps up chief executive search as hedge..
AQ
09/07CAMPBELL SOUP : Loeb nominates new board for Campbell Soup
AQ
09/07CAMPBELL SOUP : Third Point launches proxy fight for full Campbell board
RE
09/07CAMPBELL SOUP : Third Point launches proxy fight for full Campbell board
RE
09/07CAMPBELL SOUP : Issues Statement on Third Point Director Nominees
BU
08/31EXCLUSIVE - THIRD POINT SEEKS TO TAP : sources
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:36aCampbell Soup eyes COO for top spot 
09/07KRAFT HEINZ CEO : Tariffs 'hurt,' and company's still eyeing M&A 
09/07Kraft snoozing on Campbell takeover - CNBC 
09/07Third Point nominates full slate for Campbell board 
09/06WSJ : Third Point will seek to replace entire Campbell Soup board 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 995 M
EBIT 2019 1 373 M
Net income 2019 776 M
Debt 2019 8 882 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 15,91
P/E ratio 2020 15,47
EV / Sales 2019 2,10x
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capitalization 12 092 M
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 36,2 $
Spread / Average Target -9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith R. McLoughlin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Abrams-Rivera President-U.S. Biscuits & Bakery
Les C. Vinney Chairman
Luca Mignini Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP-16.40%12 092
NESTLÉ-4.25%253 419
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-27.22%68 997
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-0.65%62 358
DANONE-6.80%51 590
GENERAL MILLS-19.80%28 338
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.