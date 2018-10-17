Campbell Soup : Descendants of Dr. John T. Dorrance Announce Their Support for the Current Campbell Board of Directors

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) announced that four
shareholders, all descendants of Dr. John T. Dorrance, the inventor of Campbell’s
condensed soup, each separately notified the Chairman of the Board on
behalf of themselves and certain family members of their intention to
vote for the current Campbell Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual
Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for Nov. 29. Bennett Dorrance, Mary
Alice Dorrance Malone, Archbold van Beuren and Charlotte C. Weber and
certain of their family members collectively represent approximately 41
percent of the company’s shares outstanding. Dorrance, Malone and van
Beuren serve on Campbell’s Board.
Campbell strongly recommends that shareholders vote to support the
current Campbell Board of Directors with a vote on the GOLD
proxy card.
|
|
If you have questions or need assistance, please contact:
|
|
INNISFREE M&A Incorporated
|
|
Shareholders Call Toll-Free:
|
(877) 687-1866
|
|
Banks & Brokers Call Collect:
|
(212) 750-5833
|
About Campbell Soup Company
Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food
that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted
Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups
and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a
heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's
natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's
500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information,
visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or
follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.
To learn more about how we make our food and the choices behind the
ingredients we use, visit www.whatsinmyfood.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” that reflect the
company’s current expectations about the impact of its future plans and
performance on the company’s business or financial results. These
forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates
that could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and
uncertainties. The factors that could cause the company’s actual results
to vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any
forward-looking statement include: (1) the company’s ability to execute
on and realize the expected benefits from the actions it intends to take
as a result of its recent strategy and portfolio review, (2) the ability
to differentiate its products and protect its category leading
positions, especially in soup; (3) the ability to complete and to
realize the projected benefits of planned divestitures and other
business portfolio changes; (4) the ability to realize the projected
benefits, including cost synergies, from the recent acquisitions of
Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods; (5) the ability to realize projected
cost savings and benefits from its efficiency and/or restructuring
initiatives; (6) the company’s indebtedness and ability to pay such
indebtedness; (7) disruptions to the company’s supply chain, including
fluctuations in the supply of and inflation in energy and raw and
packaging materials cost; (8) the company’s ability to manage changes to
its organizational structure and/or business processes, including
selling, distribution, manufacturing and information management systems
or processes; (9) the impact of strong competitive responses to the
company’s efforts to leverage its brand power with product innovation,
promotional programs and new advertising; (10) the risks associated with
trade and consumer acceptance of product improvements, shelving
initiatives, new products and pricing and promotional strategies; (11)
changes in consumer demand for the company’s products and favorable
perception of the company’s brands; (12) changing inventory management
practices by certain of the company’s key customers; (13) a changing
customer landscape, with value and e-commerce retailers expanding their
market presence, while certain of the company’s key customers maintain
significance to the company’s business; (14) product quality and safety
issues, including recalls and product liabilities; (15) the costs,
disruption and diversion of management’s attention associated with
campaigns commenced by activist investors; (16) the uncertainties of
litigation and regulatory actions against the company; (17) the possible
disruption to the independent contractor distribution models used by
certain of the company’s businesses, including as a result of litigation
or regulatory actions affecting their independent contractor
classification; (18) the impact of non-U.S. operations, including trade
restrictions, public corruption and compliance with foreign laws and
regulations; (19) impairment to goodwill or other intangible assets;
(20) the company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights;
(21) increased liabilities and costs related to the company’s defined
benefit pension plans; (22) a material failure in or breach of the
company’s information technology systems; (23) the company’s ability to
attract and retain key talent; (24) changes in currency exchange rates,
tax rates, interest rates, debt and equity markets, inflation rates,
economic conditions, law, regulation and other external factors; (25)
unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the company’s markets
due to political instability, civil disobedience, terrorism, armed
hostilities, extreme weather conditions, natural disasters or other
calamities; and (26) other factors described in the company’s most
recent Form 10-K and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission
filings. The company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the
forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances
after the date of this release.
Important Additional Information and Where to Find It
Campbell has filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and form
of associated GOLD Proxy Card with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”) in connection with the solicitation of proxies for
its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Definitive Proxy
Statement”). Campbell, its directors and certain of its executive
officers will be participants in the solicitation of proxies from
shareholders in respect of the 2018 Annual Meeting. Information
regarding the names of Campbell’s directors and executive officers and
their respective interests in the company by security holdings or
otherwise is set forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement. Details
concerning the nominees of Campbell’s Board of Directors for election at
the 2018 Annual Meeting are included in the Definitive Proxy Statement.
BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF THE
COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED
TO THE SEC, INCLUDING THE COMPANY’S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY
SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND ACCOMPANYING GOLD PROXY CARD, BECAUSE THEY WILL
CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of
the Definitive Proxy Statement and other relevant documents that
Campbell files with the SEC from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov
or Campbell’s website at www.investor.campbellsoupcompany.com
as soon as reasonably practicable after such materials are
electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005468/en/