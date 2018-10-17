Campbell Soup : Descendants of Dr. John T. Dorrance Announce Their Support for the Current Campbell Board of Directors

Representing Approximately 41 Percent of Shares Outstanding

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) announced that four shareholders, all descendants of Dr. John T. Dorrance, the inventor of Campbell’s condensed soup, each separately notified the Chairman of the Board on behalf of themselves and certain family members of their intention to vote for the current Campbell Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for Nov. 29. Bennett Dorrance, Mary Alice Dorrance Malone, Archbold van Beuren and Charlotte C. Weber and certain of their family members collectively represent approximately 41 percent of the company’s shares outstanding. Dorrance, Malone and van Beuren serve on Campbell’s Board.

Campbell strongly recommends that shareholders vote to support the current Campbell Board of Directors with a vote on the GOLD proxy card.

