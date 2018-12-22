Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Campbell Soup    CPB

CAMPBELL SOUP (CPB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Campbell Soup : Incoming Campbell Soup CEO Clouse to be paid up to $7.4 million in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 12:59am CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Campbell Soup Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co said on Friday that incoming Chief Executive Mark Clouse, a food industry veteran, could be paid as much as $7.4 million in compensation for fiscal 2019.

Clouse, the former chief of frozen food maker Pinnacle Foods, was named Campbell's new CEO on Thursday after a seven-month search to replace former CEO Denise Morrison, who left abruptly in May.

Campbell said in a filing that Clouse's pay-packet included a base salary of $1 million and a potential bonus of $1.4 million. On Jan. 22, the day he starts working at Campbell, Clouse will also get a long-term incentive award of $5 million.

At Pinnacle Foods - where Clouse's tenure was marked by a 54 percent rise in stock value - he earned $5.22 million in 2017 and $14.1 million in 2016.

Clouse, 50, began working in the food industry over two decades ago.

His appointment comes just weeks after Campbell and activist hedge fund Third Point LLC settled a bitter proxy contest. Campbell has reported years of weak earnings, trailing the rest of the food industry.

"Campbell needs someone who can shake up the way the company is run, clean house and reinvigorate the brands," Edward Jones analyst Brittany Weissman said on Thursday.

Under Clouse's watch earlier this year, Pinnacle was sold to ConAgra Brands Inc for $8.1 billion.

On Thursday, Conagra CEO Sean Connolly said since buying Pinnacle, he realized the business would be "significantly" less profitable than initially expected. Connolly said Pinnacle's problems were to do with innovation at its top brands, including Birds Eye and Duncan Hines.

That "muddies Clouse's track record a little, but he's had a good track record for years and he's still an ideal candidate for Campbell," Weissman said.

Shares in Campbell fell 5.1 percent on Friday and have tumbled about 26 percent this year.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu; editing by Peter Henderson and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Richa Naidu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP -5.10% 35.75 Delayed Quote.-19.66%
CONAGRA BRANDS -8.77% 22.15 Delayed Quote.-35.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMPBELL SOUP
12:59aCAMPBELL SOUP : Incoming Campbell Soup CEO Clouse to be paid up to $7.4 million ..
RE
12/21CAMPBELL SOUP CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Arti..
AQ
12/21CAMPBELL SOUP : names permanent CEO, president
AQ
12/21Campbell Soup names industry veteran Mark Clouse as new CEO
RE
12/20CAMPBELL SOUP : Names Mark A. Clouse President, Chief Executive Officer and a Di..
BU
12/20CAMPBELL SOUP : `set to name Mark Clouse as new CEO`
AQ
12/10Nutella maker Ferrero in race to buy Campbell's international business-source..
RE
12/10NUTELLA MAKER FERRERO IN RACE TO BUY : sources
RE
12/06CAMPBELL SOUP CO : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
12/06CAMPBELL SOUP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 931 M
EBIT 2019 1 364 M
Net income 2019 693 M
Debt 2019 9 125 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 16,15
P/E ratio 2020 14,91
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 11 340 M
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 36,9 $
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith R. McLoughlin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Les C. Vinney Chairman
Luca Mignini Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Francisco Fraga Chief Technology & Information Officer, VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP-19.66%11 340
NESTLÉ-3.46%251 018
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-3.83%59 840
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-42.32%54 692
DANONE-10.99%48 855
GENERAL MILLS-34.10%23 295
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.