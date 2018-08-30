Campbell Soup : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
08/30/2018 | 12:02pm CEST
Fourth-Quarter Net Sales Increased 33 Percent Reflecting Impact of
Recently Completed Acquisitions; Organic Sales Decreased 3 Percent
Fourth-Quarter Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.31; Adjusted EPS of $0.25
Full-Year Net Sales Increased 10 Percent Reflecting Impact of Recently
Completed Acquisitions; Organic Sales Decreased 2 Percent
Full-Year EPS of $0.86; Adjusted EPS of $2.87
Campbell Provides Fiscal 2019 Guidance
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today reported its
fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal 2018.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share)
Jul. 29, 2018
Jul. 30, 2017
% Change
Jul. 29, 2018
Jul. 30, 2017
% Change
Net Sales
As Reported (GAAP)
$2,219
$1,664
33%
$8,685
$7,890
10%
Organic
(3%)
(2%)
Earnings Before Interest and Taxes
As Reported (GAAP)
$289
$440
(34%)
$469*
$1,400
(67%)
Adjusted
$281
$282
-%
$1,408
$1,492
(6%)
Diluted Earnings Per Share
As Reported (GAAP)
$0.31
$1.04
(70%)
$0.86
$2.89
(70%)
Adjusted
$0.25
$0.52
(52%)
$2.87
$3.04
(6%)
*Includes previously reported impairment charges primarily related
to the Campbell Fresh segment.
Note: A detailed reconciliation of the reported (GAAP) financial
information to the adjusted financial information is included at the
end of this news release.
CEO Comments
Keith McLoughlin, Campbell’s interim President and CEO said, “Fiscal
2018 was a challenging year for Campbell. These results and our outlook
for fiscal 2019 reinforce the need for the significant actions we
announced this morning as part of our comprehensive, Board-led strategy
and portfolio review. We believe these actions will put us on a path to
create sustainable shareholder value.”
Details of the actions following the company’s strategy and portfolio
review are outlined in a separate press release that was also issued
today.
Items Impacting Comparability
The table below presents a summary of items impacting comparability in
each period. A detailed reconciliation of the reported (GAAP) financial
information to the adjusted information is included at the end of this
news release.
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Jul. 29,
Jul. 30,
Jul. 29,
Jul. 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
As Reported (GAAP)
$0.31
$1.04
$0.86
$2.89
Impairment charges related to Campbell Fresh segment and Plum
trademark
$0.14
-
$2.03
$0.59
Restructuring charges, implementation costs and other related
costs associated with cost savings initiatives
$0.11
$0.09
$0.45
$0.12
Transaction and integration costs related to the acquisition of
Snyder’s-Lance
$0.03
-
$0.24
-
Claim settlement
-
-
$0.05
-
Pension and postretirement benefit mark-to-market adjustments
($0.31)
($0.42)
($0.34)
($0.38)
Nonrecurring net tax benefit related to U.S. Tax Reform
($0.02)
-
($0.42)
-
Sale of notes
-
($0.18)
-
($0.18)
Adjusted
$0.25*
$0.52*
$2.87
$3.04
*Numbers do not add due to rounding.
Fourth-Quarter Results
Sales increased 33 percent to $2.219 billion reflecting a 36-point
benefit from the recent acquisitions of Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific
Foods. Organic sales declined 3 percent driven primarily by decreases in
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages.
Gross margin decreased from 35.9 percent to 29.2 percent. Excluding
items impacting comparability, adjusted gross margin decreased 5.6
percentage points to 30.6 percent including a 3-point negative impact
from the recent acquisitions. The remaining decline in adjusted gross
margin was driven primarily by cost inflation and higher supply chain
costs, costs associated with the voluntary recall of flavor-blasted Goldfish
crackers on July 23, 2018, unfavorable mix and higher promotional
spending, partly offset by productivity improvements and the benefits
from cost savings initiatives.
Marketing and selling expenses increased 29 percent to $223 million due
primarily to the inclusion of the recent acquisitions. Excluding items
impacting comparability in the current year and the impact of the recent
acquisitions, adjusted marketing and selling expenses declined slightly.
Administrative expenses increased 25 percent to $177 million due
primarily to the inclusion of the recent acquisitions. Excluding items
impacting comparability and the impact of the recent acquisitions,
adjusted administrative expenses were comparable to the prior year as
consulting costs incurred in connection with the Board-led strategic
review and higher benefit costs were offset by lower incentive
compensation expenses.
Other income was $69 million as compared to $206 million in the prior
year. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted other income
decreased $7 million to $1 million.
EBIT decreased 34 percent to $289 million. Excluding items impacting
comparability, adjusted EBIT of $281 million was comparable to the prior
year as the net benefit of the recent acquisitions of Snyder’s-Lance and
Pacific Foods was offset by declines on the base business.
Net interest expense was $93 million compared to $23 million in the
prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability in the prior year,
adjusted net interest expense increased $64 million due to debt
associated with the acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance and higher average
interest rates on the debt portfolio. The tax rate was 52.0 percent as
compared to 23.7 percent in the prior year. Excluding items impacting
comparability, the adjusted tax rate increased 21.8 percentage points to
59.0 percent as the timing of tax expense on an adjusted basis was
negatively impacted by impairment charges, as described last quarter.
Earnings were $0.31 per share in the quarter compared to $1.04 in the
prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted EPS
decreased 52 percent to $0.25 per share, reflecting a higher adjusted
tax rate, adjusted EBIT declines on the base business and the dilutive
impact of the recent acquisitions.
Full-Year Results
Sales increased 10 percent to $8.685 billion driven by an 11-point
benefit from the recent acquisitions of Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific
Foods. Organic sales declined 2 percent driven primarily by decreases in
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, partly offset by gains in Global
Biscuits and Snacks.
EBIT decreased from $1.400 billion to $469 million. Excluding items
impacting comparability, adjusted EBIT decreased 6 percent to $1.408
billion reflecting performance of the base business, partly offset by
incremental earnings from the recent acquisitions. EBIT declines in the
base business were driven primarily by lower gross margin performance,
including the impact of organic sales declines, partly offset by an
increase in adjusted other income and lower marketing and selling
expenses.
Net interest expense was $197 million compared to $107 million in the
prior year. Excluding items impacting comparability, adjusted net
interest expense increased $102 million to $215 million due to debt
associated with the acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance and higher average
interest rates on the debt portfolio. The tax rate was 4.0 percent as
compared to 31.4 percent in the prior year reflecting the one-time
favorable net tax benefit recorded as part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Excluding items impacting comparability, the adjusted tax rate decreased
5.2 percentage points to 27.2 percent, due primarily to the lower U.S.
federal tax rate.
The company reported EPS of $0.86. Excluding items impacting
comparability, adjusted EPS decreased 6 percent to $2.87 per share,
reflecting EBIT declines on the base business and the dilutive impact of
the recent acquisitions, partly offset by a lower adjusted tax rate and
the benefit of lower weighted average shares outstanding.
Cash flow from operations increased to $1.305 billion from $1.291
billion a year ago. The year-over-year increase was due primarily to
lower working capital requirements, partly offset by lower cash earnings.
Fiscal 2019 Guidance
Given the strategy to pursue divestitures, the company has provided an
outlook for fiscal 2019 based on the company’s existing portfolio of
businesses, as well as on a pro forma basis assuming the planned
divestitures are completed as of the beginning of fiscal 2019. This
fiscal 2019 guidance and pro forma, as shown in the table below, include
the impact of the Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods acquisitions and
assumes the impact from currency translation will be nominal.
($ in millions, except per share)
2018
2019 Guidance
2019 Pro Forma
Results
Pre-Divestitures
Assuming Divestitures
Net Sales
$8,685
$9,975 to $10,100
$7,925 to $8,050
Incremental Net Sales over 2018 from Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific
Foods
$1,500 to $1,550
$1,500 to $1,550
Adjusted EBIT
$1,408*
$1,370 to $1,410
$1,230 to $1,270
Adjusted EPS
$2.87*
$2.45 to $2.53
$2.40 to $2.50
* Adjusted – refer to the detailed reconciliation of the reported
(GAAP) financial information to the adjusted financial information
at the end of this news release.
Note: A non-GAAP reconciliation is not provided for 2019 guidance or
2019 pro forma since certain items are not estimable, such as
pension and postretirement mark-to-market adjustments, and these
items are not considered to reflect the company's ongoing business
results. The pro forma scenario is provided for illustrative
purposes to provide approximate impact of potential divestitures as
if they occurred at the beginning of Fiscal 2019 and is based on the
use of estimated sales proceeds.
Segment Operating Review
An analysis of net sales and operating earnings by reportable segment
follows:
Three Months Ended Jul. 29, 2018
($ in millions)
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages
Global Biscuits and Snacks
Campbell Fresh
Total
Net Sales, as Reported
$789
$1,202
$228
$2,219**
Volume and Mix
(4)%
1%
1%
(2)%
Price and Sales Allowances
(1)%
-%
-%
(1)%
Promotional Spending
(1)%
(1)%
-%
(1)%
Organic Net Sales
(6)%
-%
1%
(3)%*
Currency
-%
-%
-%
-%
Acquisitions
5%
88%
-%
36%
% Change vs. Prior Year
(1)%
87%*
1%
33%
Segment Operating Earnings
$155
$158
($7)
% Change vs. Prior Year
(21)%
42%
n/m
n/m – not meaningful
* Numbers do not add due to rounding.
** Includes Corporate.
Note: A detailed reconciliation of the reported (GAAP) net sales to
organic net sales is included at the end of this news release.
Twelve Months Ended Jul. 29, 2018
($ in millions)
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages
Global Biscuits and Snacks
Campbell Fresh
Total
Net Sales, as Reported
$4,213
$3,499
$970
$8,685**
Volume and Mix
(3)%
1%
1%
(1)%
Price and Sales Allowances
(1)%
1%
-%
-%
Promotional Spending
-%
-%
-%
-%
Organic Net Sales
(4)%
1%*
-%*
(2)%*
Currency
-%
1%
-%
-%
Acquisitions
3%
29%
-%
11%
% Change vs. Prior Year
(1)%
31%
-%
10%*
Segment Operating Earnings
$982
$540
($43)
% Change vs. Prior Year
(12)%
17%
n/m
n/m – not meaningful
* Numbers do not add due to rounding.
** Includes Corporate.
Note: A detailed reconciliation of the reported (GAAP) net sales to
organic net sales is included at the end of this news release.
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages
Sales in the quarter decreased 1 percent to $789 million. Organic sales
decreased 6 percent driven primarily by declines in U.S. soup and
Canada. Excluding the benefit from the acquisition of Pacific Foods,
sales of U.S. soup decreased 14 percent driven by declines in condensed
soups, ready-to-serve soups and broth. Shipment declines of U.S. soup
reflect increased competitive pressure across the market.
Segment operating earnings decreased 21 percent to $155 million. The
decrease was driven primarily by a lower gross margin percentage.
Global Biscuits and Snacks
Sales in the quarter increased 87 percent to $1.202 billion. Excluding
the benefit from the acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance, organic sales were
comparable to the prior year as gains in Pepperidge Farm cookies
were offset by declines of Arnott’s biscuits in Indonesia and Goldfish
crackers. Sales of Goldfish crackers were negatively impacted by
the voluntary product recall.
Segment operating earnings increased 42 percent to $158 million,
reflecting a 45-point benefit from the acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance.
Excluding the impact of the acquisition, segment operating earnings
declined due primarily to a lower gross margin percentage, including the
adverse impact from the voluntary product recall, partly offset by lower
marketing and selling expenses and lower administrative expenses.
The voluntary product recall had a negative 2-point impact on segment
sales and a negative 14-point impact on operating earnings.
Campbell Fresh
Sales in the quarter increased 1 percent to $228 million driven
primarily by higher sales of Garden Fresh Gourmet and carrot
ingredients, partly offset by declines in Bolthouse Farms refrigerated
beverages.
Segment operating loss was $7 million compared to a loss of $8 million
in the prior year.
Corporate
Corporate in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 included pension and
postretirement mark-to-market and curtailment gains of $122 million,
non-cash impairment charges of $54 million related to the Plum
trademark, charges related to cost savings initiatives of $46 million,
and transaction and integration costs of $11 million related to the
acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance. Corporate in the fourth quarter of fiscal
2017 included pension and postretirement mark-to-market gains of $198
million and charges related to cost savings initiatives of $22 million.
The remaining increase in expenses primarily reflects losses on open
commodity contracts as compared to gains in the year-ago quarter.
Cost Savings Program
In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, Campbell achieved $30 million in
savings under its multi-year cost savings program, bringing total
program-to-date savings to $420 million. Based on the strategic actions
announced separately this morning following the comprehensive Board-led
strategy and portfolio review, as well as the identification of
additional savings opportunities, Campbell has increased the annualized
savings target to $650 million by the end of fiscal 2022 from $500
million by fiscal 2020. These actions bring Campbell’s expected total
savings targets, including the expected Snyder’s-Lance savings of $295
million, to $945 million.
Reportable Segments
Campbell Soup Company earnings results are reported as follows:
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages includes the retail and food
service businesses in the U.S. and Canada. The segment includes the
following products: Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve
soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific broth, soups,
non-dairy beverages and other simple meals; Prego pasta sauces; Pace
Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans and dinner
sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8
juices and beverages; and, Campbell’s tomato juice.
Global Biscuits and Snacks includes the U.S. snacks portfolio
consisting of Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen
products in U.S. retail, and Snyder’s-Lance pretzels, sandwich crackers,
potato chips, tortilla chips and other snacking products. The segment
also includes Arnott’s biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific, Kelsen
cookies globally, and the simple meals and shelf-stable beverages
business in Australia, Latin America and Asia Pacific.
Campbell Fresh includes Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot
ingredients, refrigerated beverages and refrigerated salad dressings;
Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips and tortilla chips; and, the
U.S. refrigerated soup business.
About Campbell Soup Company
Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our Purpose, "Real food
that matters for life's moments." For generations, people have trusted
Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups
and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a
heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet's
natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor's
500 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. For more information,
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” that reflect the
company’s current expectations about the impact of its future plans and
performance on the company’s business or financial results. These
forward-looking statements, including any statements made regarding
sales, EBIT and EPS guidance, rely on a number of assumptions and
estimates that could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and
uncertainties. The factors that could cause the company’s actual results
to vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any
forward-looking statement include: (1) the company’s ability to execute
on and realize the expected benefits from the actions it intends to take
as a result of its recent strategy and portfolio review; (2) the ability
to differentiate its products and protect its category leading
positions, especially in soup; (3) the ability to complete and to
realize the projected benefits of planned divestitures and other
business portfolio changes; (4) the ability to realize the projected
benefits, including cost synergies, from the recent acquisitions of
Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods; (5) the ability to realize projected
cost savings and benefits from its efficiency and/or restructuring
initiatives; (6) the company’s indebtedness and ability to pay such
indebtedness; (7) disruptions to the company’s supply chain, including
fluctuations in the supply of and inflation in energy and raw and
packaging materials cost; (8) the company’s ability to manage changes to
its organizational structure and/or business processes, including
selling, distribution, manufacturing and information management systems
or processes; (9) the impact of strong competitive responses to the
company’s efforts to leverage its brand power with product innovation,
promotional programs and new advertising; (10) the risks associated with
trade and consumer acceptance of product improvements, shelving
initiatives, new products and pricing and promotional strategies; (11)
changes in consumer demand for the company’s products and favorable
perception of the company’s brands; (12) changing inventory management
practices by certain of the company’s key customers; (13) a changing
customer landscape, with value and e-commerce retailers expanding their
market presence, while certain of the company’s key customers maintain
significance to the company’s business; (14) product quality and safety
issues, including recalls and product liabilities; (15) the costs,
disruption and diversion of management’s attention associated with
campaigns commenced by activist investors; (16) the uncertainties of
litigation and regulatory actions against the company; (17) the possible
disruption to the independent contractor distribution models used by
certain of the company’s businesses, including as a result of litigation
or regulatory actions affecting their independent contractor
classification; (18) the impact of non-U.S. operations, including trade
restrictions, public corruption and compliance with foreign laws and
regulations; (19) impairment to goodwill or other intangible assets;
(20) the company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights;
(21) increased liabilities and costs related to the company’s defined
benefit pension plans; (22) a material failure in or breach of the
company’s information technology systems; (23) the company’s ability to
attract and retain key talent; (24) changes in currency exchange rates,
tax rates, interest rates, debt and equity markets, inflation rates,
economic conditions, law, regulation and other external factors; (25)
unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the company’s markets
due to political instability, civil disobedience, terrorism, armed
hostilities, extreme weather conditions, natural disasters or other
calamities; and (26) other factors described in the company’s most
recent Form 10-K and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission
filings. The company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the
forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances
after the date of this release.
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited)
(millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
Net sales
$
2,219
$
1,664
Costs and expenses
Cost of products sold
1,570
1,066
Marketing and selling expenses
223
173
Administrative expenses
177
142
Research and development expenses
26
31
Other expenses / (income)
(69
)
(206
)
Restructuring charges
3
18
Total costs and expenses
1,930
1,224
Earnings before interest and taxes
289
440
Interest, net
93
23
Earnings before taxes
196
417
Taxes on earnings
102
99
Net earnings
94
318
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
94
$
318
Per share - basic
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
.31
$
1.05
Dividends
$
.35
$
.35
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
301
303
Per share - assuming dilution
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
.31
$
1.04
Weighted average shares outstanding - assuming dilution
302
305
The company adopted new accounting guidance on the presentation of net
periodic pension cost and net periodic postretirement benefit cost in
the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Certain amounts in the prior year were
reclassified to conform to the current-year presentation.
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(millions, except per share amounts)
Twelve Months Ended
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
Net sales
$
8,685
$
7,890
Costs and expenses
Cost of products sold
5,869
4,965
Marketing and selling expenses
902
855
Administrative expenses
654
550
Research and development expenses
110
111
Other expenses / (income)
619
(9
)
Restructuring charges
62
18
Total costs and expenses
8,216
6,490
Earnings before interest and taxes
469
1,400
Interest, net
197
107
Earnings before taxes
272
1,293
Taxes on earnings
11
406
Net earnings
261
887
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
261
$
887
Per share - basic
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
.87
$
2.91
Dividends
$
1.40
$
1.40
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
301
305
Per share - assuming dilution
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
.86
$
2.89
Weighted average shares outstanding - assuming dilution
302
307
The company adopted new accounting guidance on the presentation of net
periodic pension cost and net periodic postretirement benefit cost in
the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Certain amounts in the prior year were
reclassified to conform to the current-year presentation.
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF SALES AND EARNINGS (unaudited)
(millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Percent
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
Change
Sales
Contributions:
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages
$
789
$
797
(1)%
Global Biscuits and Snacks
1,202
642
87%
Campbell Fresh
228
225
1%
Total sales
$
2,219
$
1,664
33%
Earnings
Contributions:
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages
$
155
$
196
(21)%
Global Biscuits and Snacks
158
111
42%
Campbell Fresh
(7
)
(8
)
n/m
Total operating earnings
306
299
2%
Corporate
(14
)
159
Restructuring charges
(3
)
(18
)
Earnings before interest and taxes
289
440
(34)%
Interest, net
93
23
Taxes on earnings
102
99
Net earnings
94
318
(70)%
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
94
$
318
(70)%
Per share - assuming dilution
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
.31
$
1.04
(70)%
n/m - not meaningful
Beginning in fiscal 2018, the business in Latin America is managed as
part of the Global Biscuits and Snacks segment. Prior to fiscal 2018,
the business in Latin America was managed as part of the Americas Simple
Meals and Beverages segment. Segment results have been adjusted
retrospectively to reflect this change.
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF SALES AND EARNINGS
(millions, except per share amounts)
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
Change
Sales
Contributions:
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages
$
4,213
$
4,256
(1)%
Global Biscuits and Snacks
3,499
2,667
31%
Campbell Fresh
970
967
—%
Corporate
3
—
n/m
Total sales
$
8,685
$
7,890
10%
Earnings
Contributions:
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages
$
982
$
1,111
(12)%
Global Biscuits and Snacks
540
463
17%
Campbell Fresh
(43
)
(9
)
n/m
Total operating earnings
1,479
1,565
(5)%
Corporate
(948
)
(147
)
Restructuring charges
(62
)
(18
)
Earnings before interest and taxes
469
1,400
(67)%
Interest, net
197
107
Taxes on earnings
11
406
Net earnings
261
887
(71)%
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
261
$
887
(71)%
Per share - assuming dilution
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
.86
$
2.89
(70)%
n/m - not meaningful
Beginning in fiscal 2018, the business in Latin America is managed as
part of the Global Biscuits and Snacks segment. Prior to fiscal 2018,
the business in Latin America was managed as part of the Americas Simple
Meals and Beverages segment. Segment results have been adjusted
retrospectively to reflect this change.
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(millions)
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
Current assets
$
2,296
$
1,900
Plant assets, net
3,233
2,454
Intangible assets, net
8,776
3,233
Other assets
224
139
Total assets
$
14,529
$
7,726
Current liabilities
$
3,594
$
2,395
Long-term debt
7,998
2,499
Other liabilities
1,564
1,187
Total equity
1,373
1,645
Total liabilities and equity
$
14,529
$
7,726
Total debt
$
9,894
$
3,536
Cash and cash equivalents
$
226
$
319
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(millions)
Twelve Months Ended
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net earnings
$
261
$
887
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to operating cash flow
Impairment charges
748
212
Restructuring charges
62
18
Stock-based compensation
61
60
Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment from acquisition
42
—
Pension and postretirement benefit income
(187
)
(258
)
Depreciation and amortization
394
318
Deferred income taxes
(133
)
93
Other, net
34
18
Changes in working capital, net of acquisitions
Accounts receivable
56
28
Inventories
(84
)
46
Prepaid assets
27
(27
)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
78
(48
)
Net receipts from hedging activities
6
2
Other
(60
)
(58
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,305
1,291
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of plant assets
(407
)
(338
)
Purchases of route businesses
(9
)
—
Sales of route businesses
10
—
Businesses acquired, net of cash acquired
(6,772
)
—
Other, net
(19
)
(30
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,197
)
(368
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Short-term borrowings
10,222
8,247
Short-term repayments
(9,944
)
(8,002
)
Long-term borrowings
6,224
211
Long-term repayments
(63
)
(90
)
Repayments of notes payable
—
(400
)
Dividends paid
(426
)
(420
)
Treasury stock purchases
(86
)
(437
)
Treasury stock issuances
—
2
Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation
(23
)
(22
)
Repurchase of noncontrolling interest
(47
)
—
Payments of debt issuance costs
(50
)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
5,807
(911
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(8
)
11
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(93
)
23
Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period
319
296
Cash and cash equivalents — end of period
$
226
$
319
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Fiscal Year Ended July 29, 2018
Campbell Soup Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures as
defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in certain
communications. These non-GAAP financial measures are measures of
performance not defined by accounting principles generally accepted
in the United States and should be considered in addition to, not in
lieu of, GAAP reported measures. Management believes that also
presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides additional
information to facilitate comparison of the company's historical
operating results and trends in its underlying operating results,
and provides transparency on how the company evaluates its business.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making
financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the
company's performance.
Organic Net Sales
Organic net sales are net sales excluding the impact of currency and
acquisitions. Management believes that excluding these items, which
are not part of the ongoing business, improves the comparability of
year-to-year results. A reconciliation of net sales as reported to
organic net sales follows.
Three Months Ended
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
% Change
(millions)
Net Sales, as Reported
Impact of Currency
Impact of Acquisitions
Organic Net Sales
Net Sales, as Reported
Net Sales, as Reported
Organic Net Sales
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages
$
789
$
(2
)
$
(40
)
$
747
$
797
(1
)%
(6
)%
Global Biscuits and Snacks
1,202
3
(565
)
640
642
87
%
—
%
Campbell Fresh
228
—
—
228
225
1
%
1
%
Total Net Sales
$
2,219
$
1
$
(605
)
$
1,615
$
1,664
33
%
(3
)%
Year Ended
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
% Change
(millions)
Net Sales, as Reported
Impact of Currency
Impact of Acquisitions
Organic Net Sales
Net Sales, as Reported
Net Sales, as Reported
Organic Net Sales
Americas Simple Meals and Beverages
$
4,213
$
(18
)
$
(123
)
$
4,072
$
4,256
(1
)%
(4
)%
Global Biscuits and Snacks
3,499
(21
)
(772
)
2,706
2,667
31
%
1
%
Campbell Fresh
970
—
—
970
967
—
%
—
%
Corporate
3
—
—
3
—
n/m
n/m
Total Net Sales
$
8,685
$
(39
)
$
(895
)
$
7,751
$
7,890
10
%
(2
)%
n/m - not meaningful
Items Impacting Earnings
The company believes that financial information excluding certain
items that are not considered to reflect the ongoing operating
results, such as those listed below, improves the comparability of
year-to-year results. Consequently, the company believes that
investors may be able to better understand its results excluding
these items.
The following items impacted earnings:
(1)
In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company incurred gains of
$122 million in Other expenses / (income) ($93 million after tax, or
$.31 per share) associated with mark-to-market adjustments and
curtailments for defined benefit pension and postretirement plans.
In fiscal 2018, the company incurred gains of $136 million in Other
expenses / (income) ($103 million after tax, or $.34 per share)
associated with mark-to-market adjustments and curtailments for
defined benefit pension and postretirement plans. In the fourth
quarter of fiscal 2017, the company incurred gains of $198 million
in Other expenses / (income) ($129 million after tax, or $.42 per
share) associated with mark-to-market adjustments for defined
benefit pension and postretirement plans. In fiscal 2017, the
company incurred gains of $178 million in Other expenses / (income)
($116 million after tax, or $.38 per share) associated with
mark-to-market adjustments for defined benefit pension and
postretirement plans.
(2)
In fiscal 2015, the company implemented initiatives to reduce costs
and to streamline its organizational structure. In fiscal 2017, the
company expanded these cost savings initiatives by further
optimizing its supply chain network, primarily in North America,
continuing to evolve its operating model to drive efficiencies, and
more fully integrating its recent acquisitions. In January 2018, as
part of the expanded initiatives, the company authorized additional
costs to improve the operational efficiency of its thermal supply
chain network in North America by closing its manufacturing facility
in Toronto, Ontario, and to optimize its information technology
infrastructure by migrating certain applications to the latest cloud
technology platform.
In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recorded
implementation costs and other related costs of $20 million in
Administrative expenses, $25 million in Cost of products sold, and
$1 million in Marketing and selling expenses (aggregate impact of
$33 million after tax, or $.11 per share) related to these
initiatives. In fiscal 2018, the company recorded Restructuring
charges of $49 million and implementation costs and other related
costs of $88 million in Administrative expenses, $45 million in Cost
of products sold, and $3 million in Marketing and selling expenses
(aggregate impact of $136 million after tax, or $.45 per share)
related to these initiatives. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017,
the company recorded Restructuring charges of $18 million and
implementation costs and other related costs of $18 million in
Administrative expenses, and $4 million in Cost of products sold
(aggregate impact of $26 million after tax, or $.09 per share)
related to these initiatives. In fiscal 2017, the company recorded
Restructuring charges of $18 million and implementation costs and
other related costs of $36 million in Administrative expenses, and
$4 million in Cost of products sold (aggregate impact of $37 million
after tax, or $.12 per share) related to these initiatives.
(3)
In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the company announced its
intent to acquire Snyder's-Lance, Inc and on March 26, 2018, the
acquisition closed. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the
company incurred $14 million of transaction and integration costs,
of which $3 million was recorded in Restructuring charges, $6
million in Administrative expenses, and $5 million in Cost of
products sold associated with an acquisition date fair value
adjustment for inventory. The aggregate impact was $8 million after
tax, or $.03 per share. In fiscal 2018, the company incurred $120
million of transaction and integration costs, of which $13 million
was recorded in Restructuring charges, $12 million in Administrative
expenses, $53 million in Other expenses / (income), and $42 million
in Cost of products sold. The company also recorded a gain in
Interest expense of $18 million on treasury rate lock contracts used
to hedge the planned financing of the acquisition. The aggregate
impact was $102 million, $73 million after tax, or $.24 per share.
(4)
In fiscal 2018, the company reflected the impact on taxes of the
enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was signed into law in
December 2017. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company
recorded a tax benefit of $6 million ($.02 per share) related to the
transition tax on unremitted foreign earnings. In fiscal 2018, the
company recorded a tax benefit of $179 million due to the
remeasurement of deferred tax assets and liabilities, and a tax
charge of $53 million related to the transition tax on unremitted
foreign earnings. The net impact was a tax benefit of $126 million
($.42 per share).
(5)
In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company performed an
impairment assessment on the Plum trademark. In fiscal
2018, sales and operating performance were well below expectations
due in part to competitive pressure and reduced margins. In the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, as part of a strategic review
initiated by a new leadership team and based on recent
performance, the company lowered its long-term outlook for future
sales. The company recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $54
million ($41 million after tax, or $.14 per share) in Other
expenses / (income).
In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the company performed interim
impairment assessments within Campbell Fresh on the deli reporting
unit, which includes Garden Fresh Gourmet and the U.S. refrigerated
soup business, and the Bolthouse Farms refrigerated beverages and
salad dressings reporting unit. Within the deli unit, the company
revised its long-term outlook due to the anticipated loss of
refrigerated soup business with certain private label customers, as
well as the recent performance of the business. In addition, the
operating performance of the Bolthouse Farms refrigerated beverages
and salad dressing reporting unit was below expectations. The
company revised its long-term outlook for future earnings and cash
flows for each of these reporting units. The company recorded a
non-cash impairment charge of $11 million on the tangible assets and
$94 million on the intangible assets ($80 million after tax, or $.27
per share) of the deli reporting unit, and a non-cash impairment
charge of $514 million ($417 million after tax, or $1.39 per share)
related to the intangible assets of the Bolthouse Farms refrigerated
beverages and salad dressings reporting unit. The aggregate impact
of the impairment charges was $619 million, of which $11 million was
recorded in Cost of products sold and $608 million in Other expenses
/ (income), ($497 million after tax, or $1.65 per share).
In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the company performed an
interim impairment assessment on the intangible assets of the
Bolthouse Farms carrot and carrot ingredients reporting unit as
operating performance was below expectations. The company revised
its outlook for future earnings and cash flows and recorded a
non-cash impairment charge of $75 million in Other expenses /
(income) ($74 million after tax, or $.25 per share).
In fiscal 2018, the total non-cash impairment charges recorded were
$748 million, of which $11 million was recorded in Cost of products
sold and $737 million in Other expenses / (income), ($612 million
after tax, or $2.03 per share).
In the second quarter of fiscal 2017, the company performed an
interim impairment assessment on the intangible assets of the
Bolthouse Farms carrot and carrot ingredients reporting unit and the
Garden Fresh Gourmet reporting unit as operating performance was
well below expectations and a new leadership team of the Campbell
Fresh division initiated a strategic review which led to a revised
outlook for future sales, earnings, and cash flow. The company
recorded a non-cash impairment charge of $147 million ($139 million
after tax, or $.45 per share) related to intangible assets of the
Bolthouse Farms carrot and carrot ingredients reporting unit and a
non-cash impairment charge of $65 million ($41 million after tax, or
$.13 per share) related to the intangible assets of the Garden Fresh
Gourmet reporting unit (aggregate pre-tax impact of $212 million,
$180 million after tax, or $.59 per share). The charges were
included in Other expenses / (income).
(6)
In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the company recorded a loss of
$22 million in Other expenses / (income) ($15 million after tax, or
$.05 per share) from a settlement of a legal claim.
(7)
In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the company recorded a tax
benefit of $52 million in Taxes on earnings primarily related to the
sale of intercompany notes receivable to a financial institution,
which resulted in the recognition of foreign exchange losses on the
notes for tax purposes. In addition, the company recorded a $6
million reduction to interest expense ($4 million after tax) related
to premiums and fees received on the sale of the notes. The
aggregate impact was $56 million after tax, or $.18 per share.
The following tables reconcile financial information, presented in
accordance with GAAP, to financial information excluding certain
items:
Three Months Ended
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
(millions, except per share amounts)
As reported
Adjustments(a)
Adjusted
As reported
Adjustments(a)
Adjusted
Adjusted Percent Change
Gross margin
$
649
$
30
$
679
$
598
$
4
$
602
13
%
Gross margin percentage
29.2
%
30.6
%
35.9
%
36.2
%
Marketing and selling expenses
$
223
$
(1
)
$
222
$
173
$
—
$
173
Administrative expenses
$
177
$
(26
)
$
151
$
142
$
(18
)
$
124
Other expenses / (income)
$
(69
)
$
68
$
(1
)
$
(206
)
$
198
$
(8
)
Restructuring charges
$
3
$
(3
)
$
—
$
18
$
(18
)
$
—
Earnings before interest and taxes
$
289
$
(8
)
$
281
$
440
$
(158
)
$
282
—
%
Interest, net
93
—
93
23
6
29
Earnings before taxes
$
196
$
(8
)
$
188
$
417
$
(164
)
$
253
Taxes
102
9
111
99
(5
)
94
Effective income tax rate
52.0
%
59.0
%
23.7
%
37.2
%
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
94
$
(17
)
$
77
$
318
$
(159
)
$
159
(52
)%
Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
.31
$
(.06
)
$
.25
$
1.04
$
(.52
)
$
.52
(52
)%
(a)See following tables for additional information.
Three Months Ended
July 29, 2018
(millions, except per share amounts)
Mark- to- market (1)
Restructuring charges, implementation costs
and other related costs (2)
Transaction and integration costs (3)
Tax reform (4)
Impairment charges (5)
Adjustments
Gross margin
$
—
$
25
$
5
$
—
$
—
$
30
Marketing and selling expenses
—
(1
)
—
—
—
(1
)
Administrative expenses
—
(20
)
(6
)
—
—
(26
)
Other expenses / (income)
122
—
—
—
(54
)
68
Restructuring charges
—
—
(3
)
—
—
(3
)
Earnings before interest and taxes
$
(122
)
$
46
$
14
$
—
$
54
$
(8
)
Interest, net
—
—
—
—
—
—
Earnings before taxes
$
(122
)
$
46
$
14
$
—
$
54
$
(8
)
Taxes
(29
)
13
6
6
13
9
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
(93
)
$
33
$
8
$
(6
)
$
41
$
(17
)
Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Campbell Soup Company*
$
(.31
)
$
.11
$
.03
$
(.02
)
$
.14
$
(.06
)
*The sum of individual per share amounts may not add due to rounding.
Three Months Ended
July 30, 2017
(millions, except per share amounts)
Mark- to- market (1)
Restructuring charges, implementation costs
and other related costs (2)
Sale of notes (7)
Adjustments
Gross margin
$
—
$
4
$
—
$
4
Administrative expenses
—
(18
)
—
(18
)
Other expenses / (income)
198
—
—
198
Restructuring charges
—
(18
)
—
(18
)
Earnings before interest and taxes
$
(198
)
$
40
$
—
$
(158
)
Interest, net
—
—
6
6
Earnings before taxes
$
(198
)
$
40
$
(6
)
$
(164
)
Taxes
(69
)
14
50
(5
)
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
(129
)
$
26
$
(56
)
$
(159
)
Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Campbell Soup Company*
$
(.42
)
$
.09
$
(.18
)
$
(.52
)
*The sum of individual per share amounts may not add due to rounding.
Year Ended
July 29, 2018
July 30, 2017
(millions, except per share amounts)
As reported
Adjustments(a)
Adjusted
As reported
Adjustments(a)
Adjusted
Adjusted Percent Change
Gross margin
$
2,816
$
98
$
2,914
$
2,925
$
4
$
2,929
(1
)%
Gross margin percentage
32.4
%
33.6
%
37.1
%
37.1
%
Marketing and selling expenses
$
902
$
(3
)
$
899
$
855
$
—
$
855
Administrative expenses
$
654
$
(100
)
$
554
$
550
$
(36
)
$
514
Other expenses / (income)
$
619
$
(676
)
$
(57
)
$
(9
)
$
(34
)
$
(43
)
Restructuring charges
$
62
$
(62
)
$
—
$
18
$
(18
)
$
—
Earnings before interest and taxes
$
469
$
939
$
1,408
$
1,400
$
92
$
1,492
(6
)%
Interest, net
197
18
215
107
6
113
Earnings before taxes
$
272
$
921
$
1,193
$
1,293
$
86
$
1,379
Taxes
11
314
325
406
41
447
Effective income tax rate
4.0
%
27.2
%
31.4
%
32.4
%
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
261
$
607
$
868
$
887
$
45
$
932
(7
)%
Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
.86
$
2.01
$
2.87
$
2.89
$
.15
$
3.04
(6
)%
(a)See following tables for additional information.
Year Ended
July 29, 2018
(millions, except per share amounts)
Mark- to- market (1)
Restructuring charges, implementation costs
and other related costs (2)
Transaction and integration costs (3)
Tax reform (4)
Impairment charges (5)
Claim settlement (6)
Adjustments
Gross margin
$
—
$
45
$
42
$
—
$
11
$
—
$
98
Marketing and selling expenses
—
(3
)
—
—
—
—
(3
)
Administrative expenses
—
(88
)
(12
)
—
—
—
(100
)
Other expenses / (income)
136
—
(53
)
—
(737
)
(22
)
(676
)
Restructuring charges
—
(49
)
(13
)
—
—
—
(62
)
Earnings before interest and taxes
$
(136
)
$
185
$
120
$
—
$
748
$
22
$
939
Interest, net
—
—
18
—
—
—
18
Earnings before taxes
$
(136
)
$
185
$
102
$
—
$
748
$
22
$
921
Taxes
(33
)
49
29
126
136
7
314
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
(103
)
$
136
$
73
$
(126
)
$
612
$
15
$
607
Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
(.34
)
$
.45
$
.24
$
(.42
)
$
2.03
$
.05
$
2.01
Year Ended
July 30, 2017
(millions, except per share amounts)
Mark- to- market (1)
Restructuring charges, implementation costs
and other related costs (2)
Impairment charges (5)
Sale of notes (7)
Adjustments
Gross margin
$
—
$
4
$
—
$
—
$
4
Administrative expenses
—
(36
)
—
—
(36
)
Other expenses / (income)
178
—
(212
)
—
(34
)
Restructuring charges
—
(18
)
—
—
(18
)
Earnings before interest and taxes
$
(178
)
$
58
$
212
$
—
$
92
Interest, net
—
—
—
6
6
Earnings before taxes
$
(178
)
$
58
$
212
$
(6
)
$
86
Taxes
(62
)
21
32
50
41
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company
$
(116
)
$
37
$
180
$
(56
)
$
45
Diluted net earnings per share attributable to Campbell Soup Company