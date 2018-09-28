Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Campbell Soup    CPB

CAMPBELL SOUP (CPB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Campbell Soup : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Campbell Soup Company ("Campbell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CPB) on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Campbell securities between August 31, 2017 and May 17, 2018, (the "Class Period").  Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cpb.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Campbell failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) consequently, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cpb or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Campbell you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-class-action-against-campbell-soup-company-cpb-300721167.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMPBELL SOUP
10:13pCAMPBELL SOUP : KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP - Announces Investor Securiti..
PR
10:02pCAMPBELL SOUP : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies ..
PR
09/27DAILY DIVIDEND REPORT : Cpb, acn, lmt, lw, axs
AQ
09/27CAMPBELL SOUP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
09/26CAMPBELL SOUP : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/15CAMPBELL SOUP : Third Point urge shareholders to vote for two different boards
RE
09/13CAMPBELL SOUP : Dan Loeb Seriously In The Soup, Possibly Crying Therein
AQ
09/13CAMPBELL SOUP : Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 10th Consecuti..
BU
09/13CAMPBELL SOUP : Cape Cod Potato Chips lays off 21 workers from facility in Hyann..
AQ
09/13CAMPBELL SOUP : Cape Cod Potato Chips lays off 21 workers
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Packaged food stocks peel back 
09/27Best And Worst-Performing Stocks In The S&P 500 Over The Last 20 Years And Ho.. 
09/26Campbell Soup declares $0.35 dividend 
09/25SOUND VALUATION IS MORE IMPORTANT TH : Starbucks, Campbell Soup, FactSet Researc.. 
09/18Food stocks follow General Mills lower 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.