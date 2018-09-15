Log in
CAMPBELL SOUP (CPB)

CAMPBELL SOUP (CPB)
News 
News
Campbell Soup : Third Point urges Campbell shareholders to vote for its nominees

09/15/2018
FILE PHOTO: Tins of Campbell's tomato soup are seen on a supermarket shelf in Seattle

(Reuters) - Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC on Friday urged Campbell Soup Co shareholders to vote in favor of the hedge fund's nominees.

Third Point, which has launched a proxy fight to replace the American food company's 12-member board, had unveiled a slate of nominees last week.

Third Point owns a 5.65 percent stake in Campbell as of Sept. 6, according to Reuters data. Loeb bought his stake in Campbell after Chief Executive Officer Denise Morrison unexpectedly stepped down in May.

The fund said the Campbell board's failure to have a functioning CEO succession plan in place following Morrison's exit is "a reflection of its inability to conduct one of the most essential duties of any board of directors." (https://bit.ly/2Mu2gM5)

The 149-year-old company which revolutionized the home-cooking industry with easy-to-prepare soups and low-cost production techniques has been struggling to attract young consumers to its namesake soups and Pepperidge Farm cookies.

Campbell was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 991 M
EBIT 2019 1 372 M
Net income 2019 776 M
Debt 2019 8 882 M
Yield 2019 3,46%
P/E ratio 2019 16,27
P/E ratio 2020 15,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,13x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 12 366 M
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 36,2 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith R. McLoughlin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Abrams-Rivera President-U.S. Biscuits & Bakery
Les C. Vinney Chairman
Luca Mignini Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP-16.30%12 366
NESTLÉ-3.17%257 404
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-23.50%72 082
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL2.50%64 338
DANONE-6.66%52 302
GENERAL MILLS-19.87%28 362
