Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Campbell Soup    CPB

CAMPBELL SOUP (CPB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exclusive: Third Point seeks to tap Campbell Soup board challengers - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 01:14am EDT
The logo and ticker for Campbell Soup Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC is speaking to consumer industry executives as it seeks to fill a slate of nominees to challenge Campbell Soup Co board of directors, according to people familiar with the matter.

Third Point, which holds a 5.65 percent stake and has been pushing for a sale of Campbell Soup, is not convinced the company has adequately explored that option, the sources said. On Thursday, Campbell Soup said it planned to sell its international and fresh refrigerated-foods units, and only left open the possibility of putting the whole company up for sale down the line.

Food industry veteran Douglas Conant, who was chief executive officer of Campbell for a decade until 2011, and William Perez, a former CEO at Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company who also previously served on the Campbell board, are among the people Loeb is holding discussions with, the sources said.

It is not clear how many nominees Third Point will select to challenge Campbell Soup's board. The hedge fund is expected to finalize its slate in the next two weeks, before a mid-September deadline for board director nominations, according to the sources.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Third Point declined to comment, while Conant and Perez could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company said it does not comment on rumors or speculation and said it considered all options in its now-completed strategic review. "The Board remains open and committed to evaluating all strategic options to enhance value in the future," the company said in a statement.

Loeb, who runs the $18 billion Third Point hedge fund, has not commented publicly on his next move after announcing in early August that he views a sale of the 149-year-old maker of soups and snacks as "the only justifiable outcome" of the review.

He faces an uphill struggle in any battle for control of Campbell Soup, given that descendants of former Campbell Soup Chairman John Dorrance own a combined stake of about 42 percent in the company. However, a board challenge could ratchet up pressure on Campbell Soup to explore a sale more actively.

Loeb could also nominate George Strawbridge, a Dorrance grandchild who is now working with Loeb and is calling for a sale, as a director, according to the sources. Strawbridge could not be reached for comment.

Two other Dorrance grandchildren, Mary Alice Malone and Bennett Dorrance, as well as great-grandson Archbold van Beuren, currently sit on the 12-member board. Other directors, including Randall Larrimore and Les Vinney, have served since the early 2000s.

"Loeb will want fresh perspectives from people he can trust," said Damien Park, a managing director at Spotlight Advisors, which often advises companies being targeted by activists.

It is not clear who could buy Campbell Soup at this stage. Kraft Heinz Co has considered an acquisition of Campbell in the past, sources have told Reuters, but there is no sign that the company has made a new approach.

A MORE DISCIPLINED INVESTOR

    Once known as one of Wall Street's toughest rabble rousers who relished writing humiliating letters to chief executives, Loeb has recently toned down the rhetoric, maturing into a more disciplined investor, say investors who know him.

The last time Loeb ran a proxy contest to challenge a board was at Sotheby's, the art auction house. He settled for three Sotheby’s board seats four years ago, joining the Sotheby’s board himself.

To stay relevant and continue putting up top performance numbers in his fund, -- he's delivered an average annual return of 18.3 percent -- Loeb has tried new approaches and branching out his business, investors said.

Campbell Soup, which revolutionized the home-cooking industry with easy-to-prepare soups and low-cost production techniques, has been struggling to attract young consumers to its namesake soups and Pepperidge Farm cookies.

Denise Morrison stepped down as CEO abruptly in May after a string of poor results. That same day, the company announced its sweeping review and named Keith McLoughlin as interim CEO. McLoughlin said on Thursday the search for a permanent CEO is continuing.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Harry Brumpton in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP -2.10% 39.15 Delayed Quote.-18.62%
SOTHEBYS -0.85% 48.09 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY -1.82% 58.22 Delayed Quote.-25.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CAMPBELL SOUP
01:14aEXCLUSIVE : Third Point seeks to tap Campbell Soup board challengers - sources
RE
08/30CAMPBELL SOUP : Proxy fight looms as new investors ramp up pressure on Campbell ..
RE
08/30CAMPBELL SOUP : V8® Introduces New Plant-Powered Beverage with Launch of V8+Hydr..
AQ
08/30Campbell to sell fresh, international units, complete sale an option
RE
08/30Campbell to sell fresh, international units, complete sale an option
RE
08/30CAMPBELL SOUP CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/30CAMPBELL SOUP : Company to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/30CAMPBELL SOUP : Announces Significant Actions Following Board-Led Strategy and P..
BU
08/30CAMPBELL SOUP : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
BU
08/29CAMPBELL SOUP : CEO quits; company cuts forecast, to review portfolio
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) CEO Keith McLoughlin on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/30Campbell Soup Company 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/30Buffett warns on packaged food premiums 
08/30WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Fresh Pain For EM Currencies 
08/30Campbell Soup down 4.3% post Q4 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 10 129 M
EBIT 2019 1 431 M
Net income 2019 781 M
Debt 2019 9 088 M
Yield 2019 3,74%
P/E ratio 2019 14,66
P/E ratio 2020 15,34
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
EV / Sales 2020 2,09x
Capitalization 12 023 M
Chart CAMPBELL SOUP
Duration : Period :
Campbell Soup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAMPBELL SOUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 35,8 $
Spread / Average Target -8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith R. McLoughlin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Abrams-Rivera President-U.S. Biscuits & Bakery
Les C. Vinney Chairman
Luca Mignini Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony P. DiSilvestro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAMPBELL SOUP-18.62%11 975
NESTLÉ-2.74%256 317
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-25.13%71 680
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL-0.84%61 962
DANONE-2.07%55 189
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY25.70%28 239
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.