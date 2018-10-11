Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company

Federman & Sherwood announces that on September 28, 2018, a class action
lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District
of New Jersey against Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB). The complaint
alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including
allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations
to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market
price during the Class Period, which is August 31, 2017 through May 31,
2018.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Campbell Soup
Company shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period
and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move
the Court no later than Tuesday, November 27, 2018 to serve as a lead
plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must
meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and
participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you
have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of
your rights, please contact:
Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania
Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or,
visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com
