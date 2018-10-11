Log in
CAMPBELL SOUP (CPB)
  News  
Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Campbell Soup Company

10/11/2018

Federman & Sherwood announces that on September 28, 2018, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is August 31, 2017 through May 31, 2018.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Campbell Soup Company shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Tuesday, November 27, 2018 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 921 M
EBIT 2019 1 361 M
Net income 2019 754 M
Debt 2019 8 652 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 15,04
P/E ratio 2020 14,59
EV / Sales 2019 2,01x
EV / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 11 281 M
