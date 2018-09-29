Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Campbell Soup Company Investors (CPB)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Campbell Soup Company investors (“Campbell” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CPB) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 18, 2018, Campbell announced unsatisfactory financial results for the third quarter, including a $19 million loss for the Campbell Fresh division in the third quarter fiscal 2018, forcing the company to take a $619 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge for the division and to further revise its fiscal year 2018 earnings guidance. Furthermore, Campbell announced that Denise Morrison was resigning as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

On this news, shares of Campbell fell over 12%, to close at $34.37 per share on May 18, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

