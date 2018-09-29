Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Campbell Soup Company Investors (CPB)

09/29/2018 | 02:01am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Campbell Soup Company investors (“Campbell” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CPB) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On May 18, 2018, Campbell announced unsatisfactory financial results for the third quarter, including a $19 million loss for the Campbell Fresh division in the third quarter fiscal 2018, forcing the company to take a $619 million pre-tax non-cash impairment charge for the division and to further revise its fiscal year 2018 earnings guidance. Furthermore, Campbell announced that Denise Morrison was resigning as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

On this news, shares of Campbell fell over 12%, to close at $34.37 per share on May 18, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Campbell, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
